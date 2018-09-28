Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Another Milestone for MS Dhoni as he Completes 800 Dismissals in all Internationals

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2018, 9:34 PM IST
MS Dhoni. (Photo credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

MS Dhoni added another feather to his glittering wicket-keeping career completing 800 dismissals across all international matches. The former 37-year achieved the feat by stumping the Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza for 7 in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup.

The former Indian captain has in all played 90 Tests, 327 One-Day Internationals and 93 Twenty20 Internationals where he has affected 294, 419 and 87 dismissals respectively. He only stands behind Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905) in the all-time list.

Dhoni's latest feat comes after he led the Indian side for a record 200th time in the last Super Fours game against Afghanistan.

Mortaza was the second stumping in the innings for Dhoni. Opener Liton Das was the first and it was a signature Dhoni dismissal. Das was deceived by a Kuldeep Yadav googly as he stretched forward and missed and Dhoni, whipped the bails in a flash to send the batsman packing. Soon after, Mortaza, in a bid to attack Kuldeep jumped out of his crease but once again missed and Dhoni had all the time in the world to claim his 800th dismissal.

First Published: September 28, 2018, 9:26 PM IST
