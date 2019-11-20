Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball Behaved Perfectly When Tried: Eden Curator

With two days to go for the historic Day-Night Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens - all eyes will be on the ‘SG Pink Ball’ which India is going to play for the first time ever on November 22.

Sujit Nath |November 20, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball Behaved Perfectly When Tried: Eden Curator

Kolkata: With two days to go for the historic Day-Night Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens - all eyes will be on the ‘SG Pink Ball’ which India is going to play for the first time ever on November 22.

In recent past decision to use Pink Ball drew mixed reaction from sports fraternity. While a section of them questioned its endurance in Test matches, some claimed that it will be difficult to sight under the floodlights.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s chief curator Sujan Mukherjee, however, feels that the Pink ball is perfectly alright for the historic Day-Night Test match.

Speaking to the News18, he said, “For me this Pink ball is perfectly alright for this match. It has met all the criteria required to be used for such a mega Test match. I don’t know about the other experts but to me it’s alright.”

When asked whether the Pink ball was tried or not, he said, “As per BCCI rule we cannot use the main pitch for any trial 15 days ahead of the match. But yes, the ball was tried on the adjacent pitch (near the main pitch) and it behaved perfectly. Everything was alright and I believe that everybody is certainly going to enjoy the match as Eden wicket has always been sporting”.

Mukherjee complained that they failed to put the Pink Ball on trial earlier due to Cyclone Bulbul. “The cyclone delayed our job by 10 days. The pitch was full of rain water. It took lot of effort to prepare the pitch in a short time. Now the outfield and the pitch both are ready for the mega show on November 22,” he added.

Meanwhile, the entire stadium (interior and exterior) were decked up with pink murals and lights.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at Eden Gardens to witness the historic match.

Speaking to News18 over telephone Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim, said, “Our Prime Minister will not stay in Kolkata. She will be in Kolkata on November 22 and she will return to Dhaka on same day due to her important engagements in Bangladesh.”

Besides politicians, several well known sports personalities like Boxer Mary Kom, shooter Abhinav Bindra will also be present on the occasion. There will be a special talk show with cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble.

Almost all the tickets are already sold out and more than 45,000 people are expected to witness the historic moment.

Kolkata police is also prepared with their elaborate security measures in and around the Eden Gardens.

d/n testindia vs bangaldesh 2019pink ballSujan Mukherjee

Related stories

Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain Gets Five-year Ban for Assaulting Teammate
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain Gets Five-year Ban for Assaulting Teammate

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Invited for India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Invited for India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata

Guilty Shakib Accepts Punishment, Vows to Comeback Stronger
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 8:59 AM IST

Guilty Shakib Accepts Punishment, Vows to Comeback Stronger

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more