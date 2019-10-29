Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 1st Play-off, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2019

2ND INN

United Arab Emirates

80/9 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Netherlands
Netherlands*

68/2 (12.5)

Netherlands need 14 runs in 45 balls at 1.86 rpo

India vs Bangladesh | Eden Gardens to Host India's First Day-Night Test, Bangladesh Give Nod to Ganguly's Initiative

The development means India are set to host, and play, their first ever pink-ball Test.

Cricketnext Staff |October 29, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Eden Gardens to Host India's First Day-Night Test, Bangladesh Give Nod to Ganguly's Initiative

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has agreed to India's proposal to play a day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the upcoming two-match series.

The game, starting on November 22, will be the first day-night Test for both teams.

More to follow...

BCBbcciday night testindia vs bangladesh 2019sourav ganguly

