India vs Bangladesh | Eden Gardens to Host India's First Day-Night Test, Bangladesh Give Nod to Ganguly's Initiative

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has agreed to India's proposal to play a day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the upcoming two-match series.
The game, starting on November 22, will be the first day-night Test for both teams.
More to follow...
The development means India are set to host, and play, their first ever pink-ball Test.
