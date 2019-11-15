Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

India lead by 343 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 3, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 15 November, 2019

1ST INN

Team Abu Dhabi *

69/3 (7.0)

Team Abu Dhabi
v/s
Qalandars
Qalandars

Toss won by Qalandars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Cricket Needs Cultural Shift Like Indian Team: Domingo

While concluding he made it clear that using T20 specialists in ODIs and Tests is not working too well for them.

PTI |November 15, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Cricket Needs Cultural Shift Like Indian Team: Domingo

Bangladesh cricket needs a paradigm shift in culture just like the current Indian team which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home, said coach Russell Domingo as his side stares at a heavy defeat in the first Test.

Domingo was the South Africa coach in the Test series of 2015 when India spinners wreaked havoc on rank turners to defeat the Proteas. But this Indian team doesn't have to rely on spin tracks anymore to get the desired results, feels Domingo.

"There's no doubt that in the past that India backed themselves to win at home on spinning pitches. Now I don't think that's the case. I think they are backing themselves against any team on good pitches. There's definitely a mindset shift," Domingo said referring to Indian pace attack's stupendous showing over the past 22 months.

"It is something that Bangladesh also needs to do by trying to develop fast bowlers, prepare wickets that help fast bowlers. India no longer rely on spinners. They will prepare good wickets and back their fast bowlers to do the business," he said.

Bangladesh missed a third seamer and Domingo feels that the "structure needs to change" if they want to do well in this format.

"The structure of the team needs to change. It is very hard to play with two seamers. We definitely need to find a third seamer who can bat. There's Saifuddin but he is struggling with injuries."

Winning only 13 odd wins in nearly 20 years of Test cricket isn't a great record, said Domingo.

"They have won 13 Test wins in 115 matches. It has been happening for a long time. I need to discuss these things with the selectors and captain, and plan a way forward. Otherwise the results are going to be the same," he said.

Domingo wants fresh faces in the team even if it means losing a few matches.

"If it means that we need to go with some new faces and struggle for a period of time, I don't think it is any different to what is happening at the moment. There are some fantastic players in our side that needs to be respected. We need to value their performances for Bangladesh but we also need to take decision in the best interest of the team."

While concluding he made it clear that using T20 specialists in ODIs and Tests is not working too well for them.

"I think trying to siphon out the T20 into one side and Test match guys into one side is something that I am grappling with. After this last T20 series and the first few days of the Test, I am starting to get an understanding."

Bangladesh cricketindia vs bangladesh 2019Russell Domingo

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more