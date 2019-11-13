Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Look Up to McKenzie for Tips to Tackle Ashwin-Jadeja: Mithun

Bangladeshi batsmen are more concerned about handling spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

PTI |November 13, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Look Up to McKenzie for Tips to Tackle Ashwin-Jadeja: Mithun

It's India's fast bowling unit which is now feared in Tests but Bangladeshi batsmen are more concerned about handling spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the two-match series, top-order player Mohammed Mithun said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma are expected to be more than a handful during the series but Mithun seemed more wary about the Ashwin-Jadeja threat.

"We all know the strength of their bowling line-up. We are working on how to tackle their spinners as it is batting-friendly for the first two days but afterwards their spinners come into play as they try to attack the opposition," he said.

"We are working on some technical aspects keeping our focus on how to handle them," Mithun said.

They are expecting that batting coach Neil McKenzie will help them decode the Indian spinners.

"Let the technical things remain inside the dressing room," he said without parting with the trade secrets.

Asked to comment on India's weakness, Mithun said that he preferred to look at his own strength than opponent's weakness.

"We are looking at our strength more than focusing on their weakness because no team could do well against them at their home (in the recent past). We are looking forward to do well here. Obviously it won't be easy and we need to work really hard," he said.

"The five bowlers they (India) have, we cannot take anyone lightly because everyone is world class."

Mithun has belief in his young bowling unit that it can take 20 wickets to win a Test match.

"Any batsman can get out anytime. If we can bowl as a unit with discipline I feel we can pick 20 wickets.

While India are favourites by a distance, Mithun feels that the T20 win in Delhi gives them hope of enjoying a good result.

"If we look at the past no one gave us any chance when it comes to beating India in the T20 and that too in their own backyard.

"But our players had that belief. We are disappointed that we could not win the last game (in Nagpur) despite creating chances at the same time now we are looking forward to do well in Test series."

Mohammed Mithunmohammed shamiR AshwinRavindra JadejaUmesh Yadav

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | We Have a Long Way to Go in T20 Cricket: Mahmudullah
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 10:39 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | We Have a Long Way to Go in T20 Cricket: Mahmudullah

India vs Bangladesh | Wasn’t Expecting to be Appointed Test Captain: Mominul Haque
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 1:41 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Wasn’t Expecting to be Appointed Test Captain: Mominul Haque

Suspended From Cricket, Shakib Al Hasan Turns to Football
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 11:29 AM IST

Suspended From Cricket, Shakib Al Hasan Turns to Football

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
see more