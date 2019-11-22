Bangladesh were in the unusual spot of having to make two concussion substitutes on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test against India on Friday, when Nayeem Hasan had to be left out of the field of play in addition to Liton Das who had earlier been hit by a rising delivery from Mohammad Shami.
While Mehidy Hasan replaced Das in the post-lunch session, Nayeem had continued to bat after being hit. However, he was deemed not fit to return and field when India started their batting innings.
When Nayeem was hit by Shami once again, Indian physio Nitin Patel had to rush on to the field to tend to him.
Unlike Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem’s replacement, Taijul Islam will be allowed to bowl should his captain throw the ball to him. This is the first occasion on which there have been as many as two concussion substitutes in a Test match. And out of five occasions on which a concussion substitute has been needed, four of them have been while playing against India.
In the Bangladesh innings, Ishant Sharma would eventually end the first innings with figures of 5-22, and Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 on the first day itself.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Forced to Make Two Concussion Substitutions
Bangladesh were in the unusual spot of having to make two concussion substitutes on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test against India on Friday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Mehidy Hasan Replaces Liton Das as Like-for-like Concussion Substitute
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings