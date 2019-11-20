India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Opener Saif Hassan Ruled Out Of First Test

Saif Hassan, Bangladesh's reserve opening batsman for the Test series against India, has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Kolkata due to a split webbing in his hand. The 21-year-old was expected to make his debut in the pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens.
Hassan sustained the injury while he was on the field as a 12th man during the last Test at Indore. And while it hoped that he would recover in time to play the Test, that has not been the case so far.
"Medical Team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test," Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a release.
Bangladesh were looking to experiment with a fresh face at the top of the order, with Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes managing only 24 runs across two innings in Indore. But with Hassan's injury, the visitors will have to persist with the same opening combination in Kolkata too.
