Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England *

241/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 19, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 21 November, 2019

2ND INN

Maratha Arabians

146/4 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians
v/s
Delhi Bulls
Delhi Bulls*

116/3 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians beat Delhi Bulls by 30 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels the India and Bangladesh captains need to be innovative while handling their pacers with the pink ball, including using them frequently under lights for more effectiveness.

PTI |November 21, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir

New Delhi: Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels the India and Bangladesh captains need to be innovative while handling their pacers with the pink ball, including using them frequently under lights for more effectiveness.

India and Bangladesh will play their first-ever Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata beginning on Friday.

"...captains will now need to use their fast bowlers differently," said Gambhir, who had led India Blue to the final of the Duleep Trophy tournament which was played under lights in 2016, on 'Star Sports'.

"In red ball cricket they use them early in the morning but in the day and night matches they will probably have to use them under lights as well as it will be of more help as compared to if it's a 1 p.m. start."

Only the Kookaburra and Dukes pink balls were used in the 11 Day/Night Tests that have happened so far since the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave it a go ahead to revive interest in the traditional format.

The pink balls used during the Duleep Trophy were also manufactured by Kookaburra.

However, for the first time pink SG balls will be used during the historic first-ever Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh.

"I am really excited to see how this pink ball behaves because I have played with the Kookaburra ball and Kookaburra behaves much differently to SG," Gambhir said.

The India opener said it will be a challenge to pick the wrist spinners.

"One thing I realized was under the lights it was really difficult to pick the wrist spinner because sometimes if you don't pick it in the hand and you pick it in the end once you watch the scene," he said.

But once, its artificial lights and has a black theme as well so I am sure wrist spinners will play a huge role under the lights.

day night testGautam Gambhirindia vs bangladesh 2019

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
