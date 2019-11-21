India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir
Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels the India and Bangladesh captains need to be innovative while handling their pacers with the pink ball, including using them frequently under lights for more effectiveness.
India vs Bangladesh | Captains Need to Use Pacers Differently in Test: Gambhir
