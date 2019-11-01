India vs Bangladesh | Conditions Not Ideal, But We Aren't Complaining: Russell Domingo
Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has admitted that the conditions are not ideal in the national capital but said it was the same for both teams and they have got to deal with it.
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
