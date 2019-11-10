India vs Bangladesh | Could Not Finish Series Well After Winning First Match: Mahmudullah
India thrashed Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1. In a chase of 175, Bangladesh lost two early wickets, but Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) batted exceptionally well to take them to a score of 110/2 in 13 overs. From there on they lost suffered a collapse and were bundled out for 144.
