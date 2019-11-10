Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Could Not Finish Series Well After Winning First Match: Mahmudullah

India thrashed Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1. In a chase of 175, Bangladesh lost two early wickets, but Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) batted exceptionally well to take them to a score of 110/2 in 13 overs. From there on they lost suffered a collapse and were bundled out for 144.

Cricketnext Staff |November 10, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Could Not Finish Series Well After Winning First Match: Mahmudullah

India thrashed Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1. In a chase of 175, Bangladesh lost two early wickets, but Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) batted exceptionally well to take them to a score of 110/2 in 13 overs. From there on they lost suffered a collapse and were bundled out for 144.

After a heartbreaking defeat, stand in skipper Mahmudullah lamented at the opportunity lost.

"I think we had a chance looking at the way Naim and Mithun had a partnership. We lost wickets in a rapid way and that cost us the game," Mahmudullah said at the post-match presentation.

"We needed 49 runs in 5 overs, we had a chance, but we missed it. The efforts that boys have put in, that was good to see. We could not finish it well after winning the first game."

Looking back at the series, Bangladesh did have some brilliant performances, but the one that stood out was Naim's counter-attacking innings that almost took away the match from the Indians. Mahmudullah lauded the youngster's efforts and also the fast bowlers, who bowled well throughout the series.

"I think he (Naim) is a very talented batsman, the way he played his innings, it was a calm and composed one. All the three seamers executed their plans and bowled really well in the series."

india vs bangladesh 2019mahmudullahMohammad Mithunmohammad naim

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Nagpur VG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
see more