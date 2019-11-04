Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Cyclone Maha Threat Looms Large Over T20I in Rajkot

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Maha had seemingly moved away from the west coast of India but it is now heading towards the Gujarat coast.

IANS |November 4, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan finds the boundary.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi was under constant threat of being affected by adverse weather conditions in the city. While the match went off without a hiccup at the end on Sunday, it now looks like the second T20I too might be under a cloud thanks to the weather in Rajkot.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Maha had seemingly moved away from the west coast of India till last Tuesday but it has since turned around and is heading towards the Gujarat coast.

However, the cyclone is expected to weaken on its way to the Gujarat coast, according to Skymet Weather. "The system is likely to make a landfall between Diu and Porbandar around November 7 and at that time the wind speed will be around 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph," said the report on the website.

Mushfiqur Rahman singlehandedly fired Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60, choking the fancied hosts in the smog-hit series opener in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing 149, Bangladesh overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first ever win against India in nine meetings.

