India vs Bangladesh | Deepak Chahar Jumps 88 Slots in Latest T20I Rankings After Hat-trick

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who returned a world record haul of six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, has moved up 88 slots to 42nd position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for players, but the bowlers' list continues to be led by slow bowlers.
India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who returned a world record haul of six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, has moved up 88 slots to 42nd position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for players, but the bowlers' list continues to be led by slow bowlers.
