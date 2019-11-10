Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Registers Best Ever T20I Figures

As India pocketed a 30-run win against Bangladesh on Sunday, to pocket the T20I series 2-1, a host of records came down tumbling courtesy some brilliant bowling by fast bowler Deepak Chahar.

Cricketnext Staff |November 10, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
The 27-year-old broke the back of Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs, that happen to be the best T20I bowling figures ever, bettering Ajantha Mendis' 6/8.

Not only that, he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the T20Is and 11th overall.

His list of records does not stop there. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul as he became the 4th Indian to take this achievement. Previous five wicket hauls by the Indians in T20Is were: 6-25 by Chahal vs ENG, 2017 at B’luru, 5-24 by Bhuvneshwar vs SA, 2018 at Jo’Burg, 5-24 by Kuldeep vs ENG, 2018 at M’chester.

Deepak Chaharindia vs bangladesh 2019

