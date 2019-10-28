Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Delhi Air Woes Won't See Change in Venue of First T20I

The air in Delhi might have turned 'severe' during Diwali but there will be no change to the venue of the first T20I of the series between India and Bangladesh.

IANS |October 28, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Delhi Air Woes Won't See Change in Venue of First T20I

The air in Delhi might have turned 'severe' during Diwali on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 999 in the Patparganj area, but there will be no change to the venue of the opening T20I of the series between India and Bangladesh as the Arun Jaitley Stadium gets ready to host Sunday's match.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI functionary said that despite the air woes, the match is still on. "There will be no change to the venue of the opening T20I. We do realise that the air in the Capital isn't in a good position right now, but we are hoping things will get better in the next couple of days," the functionary said.

As per AQI standards, 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor while 301-400 is very poor. Readings above 400 is severe and is considered seriously harmful for the health. Anything above 500 comes under the emergency category.

Emission from firecrackers and stubble burning in adjoining areas of the National Capital Region has increased the pollution level. The situation is expected to be get worse going into the weekend.

According to the AQI data, recorded till 11 p.m on Sunday, the pollution level at the National Malaria Institute, Dwarka was 763 with high number of PM 10 (tiny particulate matter of diameter 10 micron or less).

At ITI Jahangirpuri, the pollution level was 407 followed by Srinivaspuri at 313, both in the very poor category.

In Chanakyapuri area where the US embassy is located, the AQI was 189 at 8 p.m. and at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium it was 168.

At no place, the AQI monitors showed less than 100. This data was compiled by AQI monitors.

Earlier during the day, the AQI was 313 at 9 a.m, 337 at 1 p.m. On Saturday too, the air quality was in the very poor category.

