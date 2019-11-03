Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Disappointed That First T20I Was Held in New Delhi: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan expressed disappointment that the first T20I between India & Bangladesh was not shifted out of New Delhi.

Cricketnext Staff |November 3, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Disappointed That First T20I Was Held in New Delhi: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan expressed disappointment on Sunday (November 3) that the first T20I between India and Bangladesh was not shifted out of New Delhi.

Nazmul said that the BCCI always maintained that the concerns were raised too late and that any change to the venue would not be possible.

"To be honest it is not something like we have known about it earlier. When we came to know about it, at the last minute, we had contacted them. I was scared (based on) what I have seen on the internet (about the air quality levels in Delhi)," Nazmul told reporters before the first T20I.

"I was not supposed to come here but made the decision suddenly. I was keeping in touch with the coach along with Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur, and they said that though there is a problem they will be able to manage it. At that point I thought unless I go I cannot understand the gravity of it.

"I could not believe my eyes, I saw smog inside the airport. It was not dew, it was smog. In the morning when I came out, the condition was even worse. From that point I was saying how can we play?

"We are not seeing anything and that is the reality. From the very beginning they [BCCI] were saying that they cannot change it. They said that we were too late to inform them about our concerns. I was disappointed about it."

Delhi's air quality has declined alarmingly since after Diwali and on Sunday the air quality was even worse despite some showers overnight that was expected to bring some relief.

The second T20I is scheduled to take place on November 7 (Thursday).

