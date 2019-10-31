India vs Bangladesh | D/N Test Good Move as Long as Dew Isn't a Factor: Tendulkar
India's first ever Day/Night Test will be a success only if the dew factor is countered effectively at the Eden Gardens, says the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, apprehensive that wet conditions might severely hamper pacers and spinners alike.
India vs Bangladesh | D/N Test Good Move as Long as Dew Isn't a Factor: Tendulkar
India's first ever Day/Night Test will be a success only if the dew factor is countered effectively at the Eden Gardens, says the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, apprehensive that wet conditions might severely hamper pacers and spinners alike.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings