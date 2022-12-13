India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, December 14

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first of their two-match Test series on December 14. India is coming into this series after being humbled in the ODIs and will have revenge on their minds. KL Rahul-led India registered a convincing win in the last ODI, and coach Rahul Dravid will hope that his side can maintain their winning ways. Although Bangladesh has vastly improved in white-ball cricket, they are still to show any consistency in the longest format of the game.

KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and that could be a blessing in disguise for the team. Virat Kohli scored a majestic hundred in the third ODI and he is back among the runs. Bangladesh will rely on the likes of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam to contain the star India batter. Rishabh Pant will pose a great threat to the inexperienced Bangladesh bowling attack. The big-hitting Pant comes into his own in Test cricket and can dismantle Bangladesh’s challenge. It will also be interesting to see if Mehidy Hasan Miraz can replicate his scintillating form in limited-overs cricket in the Test series.

Ahead of the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played from December 14.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 am IST on December 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Taskin Ahmed

IND vs BAN Predicted Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

