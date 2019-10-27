Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 41, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 27 October, 2019

2ND INN

Scotland

130/8 (20.0)

Scotland
v/s
Netherlands
Netherlands*

131/6 (17.0)

Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets

India vs Bangladesh | Eden Gardens Could Host India's First D/N Test: Report

As soon as Sourav Ganguly took over as the President of the BCCI, the talks of India hosting a D/N Test have become more prominent. According to a report in The Telegraph, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is in line to host first such match in the country, that too in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, on November 22.

Cricketnext Staff |October 27, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
“At present, the situation is 80-20 in favour of a D-N Test at Eden Gardens. Nothing is close to being official yet, but it certainly cannot be ruled out,” a well-placed source told The Telegraph.

Ganguly had earlier said, “I am a firm believer in D-N Tests. Kohli is agreeable to it… The game needs to go forward and that is the way forward.

“People should finish work and come to watch champions play. I don’t know when that will happen, but it will. We all are thinking about this and we will do something about it… Till the time I am around, I will be pushing for it.”

Former India coach Anil Kumble too had supported the idea of D/N Tests in India. Speaking with Cricketnext he had said, “I think day-night Test cricket will certainly bring in the crowds towards the latter half of that game.”

“You also need to choose the right time of the year because we’ve seen in day-night ODIs, the ball gets really wet because of due. So, you may have to choose the venue and time of the year.

“Irrespective of what you do with Test match cricket, the general expectations of the spectator to enhance the facilities and make him/her comfortable, is important as well. So, if you create all of that, you need to market it and make sure that you bring in all these measures - ticketing, access, comfort, and then of course if you can come in at 6 in the evening, after work, after you’re done with your routine, to come and watch a few hours of cricket, I think that’s where we’re headed. So, yes, I’m hoping that very soon you’ll see India also experimenting with day-night Test cricket.”

But, on the flipside, is to be believed, skipper Virat Kohli is unwilling to take such a risk, since the Test will be a part of the World Test Championship.

day night testeden gardensindia vs bangladesh 2019sourav ganguly

