India vs Bangladesh | Eden Gardens Could Host India's First D/N Test: Report

As soon as Sourav Ganguly took over as the President of the BCCI, the talks of India hosting a D/N Test have become more prominent. According to a report in The Telegraph, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is in line to host first such match in the country, that too in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, on November 22.
