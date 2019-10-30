India vs Bangladesh | 'Spectators Will be at Risk' - Environmentalists Demand Delhi T20 be Moved Out Due to Severe Pollution
Environmentalists wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, requesting him to consider moving the first India-Bangladesh T20 outside Delhi as the rapidly deteriorating air quality could prove a health risk for the players and thousands of spectators.
India vs Bangladesh | 'Spectators Will be at Risk' - Environmentalists Demand Delhi T20 be Moved Out Due to Severe Pollution
Environmentalists wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, requesting him to consider moving the first India-Bangladesh T20 outside Delhi as the rapidly deteriorating air quality could prove a health risk for the players and thousands of spectators.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
'Coming Soon' - Jasprit Bumrah Hits the Gym, Fans Relieved
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Kohli in Holiday Mood After Taking Break From Bangladesh T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
SL v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
UAE v SCODubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019
OMA v HKDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019
TBC v TBCDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings