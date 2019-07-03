Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat

The ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma added even more credence to his name, but this time not for the ideal reason when one of his shots during his knock of 104 against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 group stages hit a fan in the stands.
A fan by the name of Meena, who had come to support India in their pursuit of qualifying for the semi-finals against Bangladesh was hit by the ball when Rohit tonked it into the stands for a six. The moment, then was undeniably bittersweet for her.
Thankfully, what Rohit did after the match was a gesture that would have surely made her day, as he was introduced to her and gave her an autographed hat.
She looked in good spirits, which meant that thankfully the impact of the ball was not too severe, and was seen smiling as Rohit interacted with her.
It turned out to be a good day for India in the end, as they registered a win which confirmed their spot in the semi-final of the ICC 2019 World Cup. All’s well that ends well, then!
