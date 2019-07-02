starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Five Key Battles That Could Define Fate of Contest

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Five Key Battles That Could Define Fate of Contest

A clash between India and Bangladesh is always a fiery affair but there’s more at stake than just pride when these two sides will clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2).

Both teams will be keen to get the win after their recent results; for India, who are coming off a loss to England, the win will seal their place in the semi-finals and knock out Bangladesh.

For the Tigers, who beat Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match, beating India keeps their slim hopes of making the final four alive.

Here are the five key battles that will decide which way the match goes.

Rohit Sharma vs. Mashrafe Mortaza:

Rohit vs Mortaza

Rohit has been one of two shining lights of India’s batting line-up beside the other being skipper Virat Kohli and the team will be heavily reliant on him doing well atop the order to take some pressure off an inconsistent middle-order.

To do so, however, would require him to navigate Mortaza early. The Bangladesh skipper isn’t as fast as he once was due to recurring knee injuries but his accuracy remains sharp and it makes him a tough customer to get away.

Tamim Iqbal vs Mohammed Shami:

Iqbal vs Shami

Tamim has been a solid presence at the top of the order for Bangladesh and while he hasn’t made too many big scores, he’s gotten them off to solid starts, often laying the foundation for the middle order.

Shami has been in fine wicket-taking form during the World Cup and will pose a threat during the early stages of the innings. Whether or not Tamim can see him out will determine how big a start he can get for Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli vs. Mustafizur Rahman:

Kohli vs Fizz

Kohli has been in brilliant form with the bat this campaign but has been unstuck by an inability to convert his fifties into hundreds – an issue that has never plagued him before and continued against England.

Mustafizur’s variations and his ability to snare the big wickets will pose a big challenge to Kohli. ‘The Fizz’ loves to employ slower balls and slower bouncers, something that even a batsman of Kohli’s pedigree will struggle against.

Shakib Al Hasan vs. Jasprit Bumrah:

Shakib vs Bumrah

Shakib has been in sensational form with the bat during this World Cup and is currently atop the run-scorers list in the tournament. His batting is a key reason for Bangladesh still being in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

The task of stopping him will be Bumrah’s, who has proven time and again in his international career to be the man who gets key wickets. Who comes out on top of this duel will go a long way in determining the result of the match.

MS Dhoni vs. Mehidy Hasan:

Dhoni vs Mehidy

Dhoni’s recent form has raised a few concerns among India fans but the former skipper’s experience in big-match situations means he could still have a key role to play, especially in anchoring the middle order.

However, Dhoni has struggled against spin in the middle overs and this is where Hasan comes in. A canny operator with a knack of getting wickets, he will pose a big test to Dhoni and India’s chances of scoring big runs. ​

icc world cup 2019india vs bangladeshmashrafe mortazaMS Dhonirohit sharmashakib al hasanTamim Iqbalvirat kohli

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Are Team to Beat in This World Cup: Lloyd
Cricketnext Staff | June 29, 2019, 10:53 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Are Team to Beat in This World Cup: Lloyd

WATCH | Focus Will be to Build Partnerships: Sanjay Bangar
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 1:52 AM IST

WATCH | Focus Will be to Build Partnerships: Sanjay Bangar

India vs England | First Big Chase, but India Stick to Trusted 'Percentage Cricket'
Karthik Lakshmanan | July 1, 2019, 9:34 AM IST

India vs England | First Big Chase, but India Stick to Trusted 'Percentage Cricket'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more