India vs Bangladesh: Five Key Battles That Could Define Fate of Contest

A clash between India and Bangladesh is always a fiery affair but there’s more at stake than just pride when these two sides will clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 2).
Both teams will be keen to get the win after their recent results; for India, who are coming off a loss to England, the win will seal their place in the semi-finals and knock out Bangladesh.
For the Tigers, who beat Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match, beating India keeps their slim hopes of making the final four alive.
Here are the five key battles that will decide which way the match goes.
Rohit Sharma vs. Mashrafe Mortaza:
Rohit has been one of two shining lights of India’s batting line-up beside the other being skipper Virat Kohli and the team will be heavily reliant on him doing well atop the order to take some pressure off an inconsistent middle-order.
To do so, however, would require him to navigate Mortaza early. The Bangladesh skipper isn’t as fast as he once was due to recurring knee injuries but his accuracy remains sharp and it makes him a tough customer to get away.
Tamim Iqbal vs Mohammed Shami:
Tamim has been a solid presence at the top of the order for Bangladesh and while he hasn’t made too many big scores, he’s gotten them off to solid starts, often laying the foundation for the middle order.
Shami has been in fine wicket-taking form during the World Cup and will pose a threat during the early stages of the innings. Whether or not Tamim can see him out will determine how big a start he can get for Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli vs. Mustafizur Rahman:
Kohli has been in brilliant form with the bat this campaign but has been unstuck by an inability to convert his fifties into hundreds – an issue that has never plagued him before and continued against England.
Mustafizur’s variations and his ability to snare the big wickets will pose a big challenge to Kohli. ‘The Fizz’ loves to employ slower balls and slower bouncers, something that even a batsman of Kohli’s pedigree will struggle against.
Shakib Al Hasan vs. Jasprit Bumrah:
Shakib has been in sensational form with the bat during this World Cup and is currently atop the run-scorers list in the tournament. His batting is a key reason for Bangladesh still being in the hunt for a semi-final spot.
The task of stopping him will be Bumrah’s, who has proven time and again in his international career to be the man who gets key wickets. Who comes out on top of this duel will go a long way in determining the result of the match.
MS Dhoni vs. Mehidy Hasan:
Dhoni’s recent form has raised a few concerns among India fans but the former skipper’s experience in big-match situations means he could still have a key role to play, especially in anchoring the middle order.
However, Dhoni has struggled against spin in the middle overs and this is where Hasan comes in. A canny operator with a knack of getting wickets, he will pose a big test to Dhoni and India’s chances of scoring big runs.
