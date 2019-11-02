Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Five Key Battles to Watch Out For

As India prepares to take on Bangladesh in the first of three T20Is at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, we take a look at the five key battles that may prove to be decisive when it comes to the outcome of the match.

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma

Untitled design (7)

Mustafizur Rahman and Rohit Sharma know each other well from the time they spent together playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. ‘The Fizz’ is a tricky customer, known to generate swing and dart the ball around in the early stages of the innings. However, Rohit has been in sublime form of-late, albeit in the longest format of the game. He would be hoping he can translate it into the shortest format of the game, and get India off to a good start, whether it is batting in the first innings or the second. This is certainly an interesting battle to look forward to.

Mahmudullah vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Untitled design (8)

After Bangladesh cricket was rocked with the news of the ban given to Shakib-al-Hasan for failing to report an approach from a bookie, it was Mahmudullah who was given the responsibility for leading the side in the shortest format of the game in his absence. A brilliant all-rounder, almost reminiscent of a young Shakib himself at times, Mahmudullah is likely to come up against the wily Yuzvendra Chahal towards the end of the innings when the score will be in the need for acceleration. This particular scenario will make the battle between Chahal and Mahmudullah an immensely watchable one.

KL Rahul vs Taijul Islam

Untitled design (9)

Another Indian batsman who is in sublime form with brilliant performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, KL Rahul has more than proven his worth when it comes to dealing with pace. But when it comes to spin in the shortest format of the game, Rahul is yet to inspire confidence. Throw Taijul Islam into the mix on a pitch which is likely to help the spinners, and you have a tactical cat-and-mouse battle. That’s certainly what we expect, at least, as Islam is expected to be brought into the bowling attack fairly soon. If India is chasing in the match, the battle between Taijul and Rahul might be key.

Rishabh Pant vs Mosaddek Hossain

Untitled design (10)

Rishabh Pant has firmly established himself as the go-to wicketkeeper for India in the shortest format of the game, and it helps that his ability with the bat is nothing short of sublime when he is at the top of his game. But is another spinner in the Bangladesh ranks that could pose a threat to him when he tries to accelerate the innings in the form of Mosaddek Hossain. Hossain has the knack of coming up with key wickets when Bangladesh needs it the most, and what makes him even more unpredictable and dangerous is that by virtue of being a part-time spinner, he can surprise the batsman with an unfamiliar arrow out of his bow when they least expect it. Pant will have to be wary against the same.

Soumya Sarkar vs Khaleel Ahmed

Untitled design (11)

Though still only 26 years of age, it feels like Soumya Sarkar has been around the Bangladesh cricket scene since forever. He represents a new generation of fearless Bangladesh cricketers, who are not afraid of expressing themselves, and at the top of the order, it is this mindset which has helped him in putting up a number of big opening scores for Bangladesh. But Khaleel Ahmed will seek to get him out early with the new ball, and having come off a good performance in the domestic circuit in the last few weeks, Ahmed will be full of confidence. If Sarkar is dismissed early, India have a good chance of applying the stranglehold on Bangladesh from the word go, and Khaleel would be key to that.

