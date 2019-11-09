Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 November, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

247/9 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to field)

2nd ODI: WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Lucknow

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | From Pant vs Islam to Rohit vs Mustafizur..Key Battles to Watch Out For

As India and Bangladesh prepare to take each other on in the third and decisive T20I on Sunday at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, the will do so having sussed each other out over the first two T20Is. Bangladesh did well to get the win in New Delhi, while India bounced back in Rajkot. But when it comes to the decider, which are the players that will have a big say in deciding the outcome of the match? We take a look at the key battles which will likely prove to be pivotal.

Cricketnext Staff |November 9, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Khaleel Ahmed vs Mushfiqur Rahim

1 Khaleel Mushfiqur

Young Khaleel Ahmed would be desperate to banish the ghosts of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where he got hit for 18 runs off the penultimate over of the match by Mushfiqur Rahim, bringing Bangladesh within just four runs of winning the match in the last over. This time, it will be a different situation, a different pitch, and different pressure, and it helps the young Indian bowler’s cause that his team went on to level the series. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top if Khaleel finds himself bowling to Mushfiqur Rahim once again.

Mahmudullah vs Deepak Chahar

2 Mahmudullah Chahar

Now seen as the figurehead of the team after Shakib Al Hasan was banned, Mahmudullah has exuded a calmness on the pitch so far with his decision making. He hasn’t set the world alight with the bat, however, and if Bangladesh are to create history and win this T20I series, Mahmudullah would need to step up and play a part with the bat in whichever stage the match is at. But Chahar’s efficient, economical bowling will stand in the way of the Bangladeshi captain freeing his arms and going for the big strokes. Can Chahar step up to the plate and counter the Mahmudullah threat?

Rishabh Pant vs Shafiul Islam

3 Pant Shafiul

There is no denying Rishabh Pant’s prodigious talent, but the time has now come for him start performing on a consistent basis. He looked good in the initial stages in the Delhi T20I, but was then dismissed for 26 by Shafiul Islam, just at the stage where he should have started to accelerate his innings. After not getting to bat in the second T20I, Pant cannot afford to give up his wicket cheaply in a series decider. Shafiul deceived him with his variation the last time around, and it will be fascinating to see how Pant approaches Shafiul this time around.

Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman

4 Rohit Fizz

Mustafizur Rahman and Rohit Sharma know each other well from the time they spent together playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. ‘The Fizz’ is a tricky customer, known to generate swing and dart the ball around in the early stages of the innings. However, Rohit has been in sublime form of-late, albeit in the longest format of the game. He would be hoping he can translate it into the shortest format of the game, and get India off to a good start, whether it is batting in the first innings or the second. Rohit certainly holds the key to the Indian batting at the top of the order and after his match-winning knock in Rajkot, he couldn’t have come into the series decider with more confidence. This is a battle that will make for some tasty viewing.

KL Rahul vs Taijul Islam

5 Rahul Taijul

KL Rahul is a phenomenal batting talent who could do with some consistency. And what better occasion to rise to the occasion than in a series decider at home? Taijul is a tricky customer who has troubled many of the batsmen that he has come up against in his career. And that’s where Rahul will have to be wary of his threat, susceptible at times to bowlers possessing different variations. Islam is expected to be brought into the bowling attack fairly soon. If India is chasing in the match, the battle between Taijul and Rahul might be key.​

india vs bangladesh 2019

