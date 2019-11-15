India vs Bangladesh | Got Hungry for Runs After Letting Go Fear of Failure: Mayank Agarwal

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal has hit a purple spot of form and is making the most of it by scoring a bagful of runs. At Indore, he made the Bangladesh bowlers toil through the second day as he played every shot to perfection and scored 243 to notch up his second double century in Tests.
Looking back Agarwal said that not thinking too much about failure and things which aren't in his control has helped him rise to the challenges he has faced in his career.
"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score," he said.
Agarwal shared a 190-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to further demoralise the opposition bowlers before going through the gears.
"He's (Ajinkya Rahane) a senior pro, he's played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout. The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more," he explained.
The opener felt that the wicket played true and it helped his style of batting.
"I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it. There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc," he said.
The toil is far from over for the visitors as Agarwal revealed that the team management is yet to discuss about declaring the innings.
"We haven't talked about it yet (declaration), the way we are going, we are in the driver's set and will try to put them under a lot of pressure."
Commenting on his journey in the national team, Agarwal said that he has had some really special moments so far and cherishes each one of them.
"Definitely enjoyed it (about his journey with the Indian team so far). Playing my first game at Melbourne was something special and having contributed to the team's win and India winning the series Down Under for the first time was a top feeling.
"That's the feeling that wants me to keep going and everybody else to go out there and win tournaments for the team. It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible."
