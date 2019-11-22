Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

174/3 (46.0)

India lead by 68 runs
India vs Bangladesh | Had to Work Out Right Length to Bowl With Pink Ball: Ishant Sharma

After his excellent spell on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test which saw him take five wickets, Ishant Sharma on Friday said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting any swing initially on day one.

PTI |November 22, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
Kolkata: After his excellent spell on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test which saw him take five wickets, Ishant Sharma on Friday said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting any swing initially on day one.

Ishant took his 10th five wicket-haul, helping India bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 in the historic day-night Test.

"It was a lot of different from red ball. Initially, we bowled the right length but did not get any swing. Then we realised at what length we have to hit and we discussed among ourselves and found out the right length to bowl with the pink ball," said Ishant after close of play.

Ishant, who has playing Test cricket for more than a decade, is part of the arguably India's best ever pace attack comprising Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of action due to injury.

After a long wait of 12 years, Ishant finally got a five-wicket haul (5/22) at home.

"I'm enjoying my cricket right now. Initially I used to take more pressure on my performance, to take wickets and beat batsmen so many things. Now I don't think much. Obviously, I've got experience now so I adjust my length according to the conditions quickly," Ishant said.

The 31-year-old does not feature in the ODI team since 2016, while his last T20I experience was in 2013.

"Yes it feels sad sometimes. But I've reached a stage in life I've stopped worrying about those things. I'm now 31 and if I start worrying about in which format I'm in then I cannot perform.

"I just want to play, be it Ranji Trophy or India. That's the simple thing. If you enjoy playing you do well. If you start cribbing for small things you can never improve."

Ishant led the attack as pacers took all ten wickets in the innings. He was supported by Umesh Yadav (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36).

