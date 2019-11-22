India vs Bangladesh | Had to Work Out Right Length to Bowl With Pink Ball: Ishant Sharma
After his excellent spell on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test which saw him take five wickets, Ishant Sharma on Friday said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting any swing initially on day one.
