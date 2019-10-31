India vs Bangladesh | Haven't Had Any Problem With Delhi Weather: Rohit
Rohit Sharma, who will be leading Team India in the three T20Is against Bangladesh, on Thursday said he hasn't faced any problem with the weather in the national capital after constant talk of how the weather wasnt conducive to host the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
