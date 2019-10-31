Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Haven't Had Any Problem With Delhi Weather: Rohit

Rohit Sharma, who will be leading Team India in the three T20Is against Bangladesh, on Thursday said he hasn't faced any problem with the weather in the national capital after constant talk of how the weather wasnt conducive to host the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

IANS |October 31, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
India's Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed in the semifinal. (Pic: AP)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma, who will be leading Team India in the three T20Is against Bangladesh, on Thursday said he hasn't faced any problem with the weather in the national capital after constant talk of how the weather wasnt conducive to host the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," Rohit said at an event here.

IANS had earlier reported that with the Air Quality Index (AQI) not showing much signs of improvement in the national capital, the Indian players could give hardcore outdoor training sessions at the stadium a miss and spend more time at the gym before Sunday's opening T20I.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments had said that a final call will be taken after taking a look at the weather on Friday and Saturday.

"The match shouldn't be a major problem as it is a night match, but the issue is the training (set for the mornings) and you could see optional training sessions on both the days if the weather doesn't improve. This isn't a fresh season and the players have already been playing so some gym sessions should be enough to get them up and running after the Diwali break. And even if you have the senior players coming in on Saturday -- eve of the game -- it could be just to gauge the playing conditions. But again, all that depends on the weather conditions.

"We have been keeping a check on the weather forecast and while the sun didn't come out on Tuesday, it is showing sunny on Friday, so in that case, training shouldn't be a problem. Once the sun comes out, things will hopefully be sorted out and in that scenario, we will have full training sessions," the source said.

