Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

615/9 (201.0)

England trail by 207 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Hunting in a Pack Key to Indian Pacers' Success: Ravi Shastri

If the Indian bowling unit has developed into a lethal and feared one, it's because the bowlers have learnt to hunt in a pack, head coach Ravi Shastri said.

PTI |November 24, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Hunting in a Pack Key to Indian Pacers' Success: Ravi Shastri

If the Indian bowling unit has developed into a lethal and feared one, it's precisely because the bowlers have learnt to hunt in a pack, head coach Ravi Shastri said on Sunday.

On the back of a high quality pace attack, India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the historic Day/Night to record a 12th home series win on the trot.

The trio of Ishant Sharma (9/78), Umesh Yadav (8/82) and Mohammed Shami, who picked up two wickets in the first innings, spit fire with the pink ball to demolish Bangladesh in little more than two days.

"The discipline and the hunger to win (is there). They understand how important it is to support one another and bowl as a unit. That's when you create pressure and that's when things happen. They know they are arguably the best side in the world," Shastri said after India's comprehensive victory at Eden Gardens.

"We are bowling as a unit and you feel proud as an Indian sitting outside and seeing men at work in such a professional manner. It has taken time. I think in the last 15 months they played a lot of cricket in foreign territory and that's how they learnt," Shastri said.

In recent times, India twice travelled to West Indies, winning and 2-0 on both the occasions (October 2018, August 2019) and also triumphed 2-1 on the Australia soil in December 2018.

Shastri said the current crop of Indian fast bowlers have learnt it the hard way.

"They've been together that for some time and they know there's no short cut. Individuals will not win it and they know it."

The India coach also had a word of advise for Bangladesh, saying the Tigers need to have a strong pace attack like India to be successful overseas.

"They (Bangladesh) need exposure, they're very strong in their country but need to learn when they travel. The more the exposure, the better they'll get. They need more strength in their pace attack overseas. If they have that, they can compete better," Shastri suggested.

India bowling coach Bharat Arun too was effusive in his praise for the Indian pacers.

"They do hunt as a pack and they do take pride in others' performances and that's the real secret behind this pack (of fast bowlers). That's what has given them all the success," he said.

"We're an experienced bowling attack and the beauty of the attack is how quickly they adapt to situations. I thought they adapted well to pink ball. New Zealand will be a good challenge and we're looking forward to it."

day night testeden gardensindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Pink Ball TestRavi Shastri

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh| Ishant, Shami & Umesh Hunt as a Pack: Bharat Arun
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 3:56 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh| Ishant, Shami & Umesh Hunt as a Pack: Bharat Arun

Pink Ball Test Must Go to All Parts of India: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 5:48 PM IST

Pink Ball Test Must Go to All Parts of India: Sourav Ganguly

India vs Bangladesh | Twilight Period of the Day Biggest Challenge for Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 9:18 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Twilight Period of the Day Biggest Challenge for Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more