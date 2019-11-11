India vs Bangladesh | In Numbers: Iyer's Hitting, Chahar in Powerplay, Dhawan's Woes

India improved their Win-Loss ratio in T20I cricket to more than 1 in the calendar year (7 wins and 6 losses) as they beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final match at Nagpur, thereby being victorious 2-1 in the series.
This was India’s second series win in the format this year (in 5 series) after their sweep against the West Indies in the United States and Caribbean.
There were some standout performances in the series – from Deepak Chahar to Shreyas Iyer to Mohammad Naim, while the performance of some others raised a few questions.
We look at the numbers which defined the series.
12.91: The difference in Batting Average between the two sides
India – 35.69, Bangladesh – 22.78
16.61: The difference in Batting Strike rate between the two sides
India – 138.92, Bangladesh – 122.31
18: The Number of Sixes hit by India
Double the number of sixes hit by Bangladesh (9)
8: Maximum Sixes in the series (Shreyas Iyer)
143: The Highest Runs Aggregate in the series (Mohammad Naim)
Scored 81 of 48 deliveries in Nagpur (this was his debut series)
197.67: Rohit Sharma’s Strike Rate in Rajkot (85 off 43 deliveries) – third-highest for an Indian batsman for an 80-plus innings in T20I cricket
86.36%: The percentage of times India has won when Rohit has registered a fifty-plus score (19 times in 22 matches)
183.05: The Highest Strike Rate in the series (Shreyas Iyer)
Iyer was also the highest scorer for India in the series.
107.05: Shikhar Dhawan’s Strike Rate in the series
The lowest strike rate for any batsman who scored 40-plus in the series
Dhawan is neither scoring big runs nor is he scoring them at a fast rate. He averages just 22.66 at a strike rate of 110.56 in 2019 with no fifties. Contrast this with 2018 when he averaged 40.52 at a rate of 147.22 including 6 fifties
94.28: Rishabh Pant’s Strike Rate in the series
While Pant strikes at a rate of almost 168 in domestic T20s, his strike rate in T20I cricket is just 118.15.
14.72: The difference in Bowling Average between the two sides
India were the superior bowling unit on all parameters. They conceded less runs per wicket, their frequency of picking wickets was better and their bowlers were collectively more restrictive too
41.67: Average Number of Dot Balls bowled by India
The corresponding number for Bangladesh was 36
6-7: The Best Bowling Figures in T20I cricket history (Deepak Chahar)
Chahar produced the best bowling figures in T20I cricket picking 6 wickets conceding just 7 runs in 3.2 overs in the final match in Nagpur. His exploits included a hat-trick – the first for India in T20I cricket.
5.41: The Best Economy Rate in the series (Deepak Chahar)
0: The Number of Wickets taken by Mustafizur Rahman in the series
Mustafizur conceded 92 runs in 9.4 overs and did not pick even a single wicket in the series
