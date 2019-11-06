Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 November, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

152/5 (32.4)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

India vs Bangladesh | Hosts India Aim to Correct Patchy White-ball Record in Rajkot

The Indian cricket team have a task on their hand as they are fighting to save the T20I series against Bangladesh, and have to win the contest in Rajkot at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

While Rohit Sharma and Co. limber up for the match, there is a strong possibility that the stadium’s third T20I might be washed out even without a ball being bowled due to the threat posed by Cyclone Maha.

Here’s a look back at the four limited overs international games that has been played at the venue.

T20Is

India vs Australia – India won by 6 Wickets (Oct 10, 2013)

In what was the first ever T20I that was played in Rajkot, Aaron Finch plundered 89 to help Australia post a total of 201/7 against India. Led by MS Dhoni, India’s top order faltered and needed the heroics Yuvraj Singh in the middle order to save the day. Yuvraj and Dhoni eventually put on more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket to help clinch a 6 wicket win. Yuvraj, who scored 77*, was declared man of the match.

India vs New Zealand – New Zealand won by 40 runs (Nov 4, 2017)

AFP AFP

India’s second T20 game in Rajkot however was not as nice an experience as compared to four years ago, as visiting New Zealand side won at a canter. Colin Munro smashed an unbeaten 109 as the Kiwis set India a target of 197.

Captain Kohli scored a half-century, while MS Dhoni pitched in with 49 too, but none of the other batsmen could hold their ground and India’s famed batting lineup fell 40 runs short of the target.

ODIs

India vs England – England Won by 9 runs (Jan 11, 2013)

World Champions at the time, India were in for a rude shock as England led by Alistair Cook put on a brilliant display in Rajkot. Cook scored 75 and Ian Bell 85 as the English finished with a huge 325/4 in their innings.

Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina all scored half-centuries for India but could not convert them into big contributions. James Tredwell finished with four wickets for England, which earned him the man of the match award and England a 9-run win.

India vs South Africa – South Africa won by 18 runs (Oct 18, 2015)

AFP AFP

India came back to Rajkot in a couple of years after losing to England with the hope of registering their first win in white-ball cricket, but South Africa had other ideas. Quinton de Kock scored a century and Faf du Plessis smashed a half-century as the Proteas posted 270/7.

In response Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli too scored half-centuries but India did not have the wherewithal to complete the chase. India fell 18 runs short and are yet to win an ODI on this ground.

india vs bangaldesh 2019Rajkot T20I

