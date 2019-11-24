Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

615/9 (201.0)

England trail by 207 runs

India vs Bangladesh | India Pacers Dismantle Bangladesh in Under Three Days

However the final nail in the coffin came when Rahim failed to carve it over cover against Umesh and gave Jadeja an easy catch.

Cricketnext Staff |November 24, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | India Pacers Dismantle Bangladesh in Under Three Days

India’s faster bowlers continued their domination as they rolled over Bangladesh’s lower order within an hour on the third day of the second Test at the Eden Gardens and beat them by an innings and 46 runs to complete a 2-0 whitewash.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were the only wicket takers for Virat Kohli’s side in the second innings, whilst spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowled six overs amongst themselves.

With this comprehensive performance India has now become the first team to register four consecutive wins by an innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Ebadot Hossain began proceedings with an 89-run deficit against them but along expected lines were pegged further back early on as Umesh Yadav struck with a well directed bouncer.

Al-Amin Hossain was then given a rude welcome as he copped a blow to the back of his head from Umesh raising more concerns about going another batsman short after Mahmudullah had retired hurt too.

Al-Amin along with Rahim (74) counter attacked Ishant and Umesh briefly picking up 32 quick runs with a fair few boundaries in that, which also gave India a few uncomfortable moments.

Rahim, the most experienced Bangladeshi player in the side, had smashed 13 boundaries and a century was around the corner too as he looked to delay the inevitable.

However the final nail in the coffin came when he failed to carve it over cover against Umesh and gave Jadeja an easy catch.

Ten deliveries later Umesh found Al-Amin’s inside edge and Wriddhiman Saha made no mistake in completing what was an absolutely dominant performance for the hosts.

India, who completed a seventh consecutive Test win and a 12th home series win, was able to roll over Bangladesh in less than three days on both occasions.

india vs bangladesh 2019ishant sharmamohammed shamiMushfiqur RahimUmesh Yadav

