Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble on Friday revisited their glorious on-field moments at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the country's first-ever day-night Test.
In a special programme during the lunch break on the opening day of the India-Bangladesh pink-ball Tests, Tendulkar, Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman relived some of the iconic moments at the famous venue here, including the 1993 Hero Cup final versus West Indies and the 2001 Test versus Australia.
All of them thanked their captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for bringing them together. Ganguly, too, was supposed to be part of the 40-minute discussion on Star Sports but could not make it as he was understandably caught up with administrative issues.
"We have not had a chance to sit like this since our playing days. It is a special day and there could not have been a better venue for this historic game," said Kumble, whose sensational spell of six for 12 helped India to a famous win over West Indies.
The Kolkata crowd is probably the most passionate in the country and they showed all their love for Tendulkar by chanting 'Sachin Sachin', taking the master blaster back to his playing days.
While Laxman and Rahul Dravid produced a match-winning 376-run stand after India followed on against Australia, Harabhajan and Tendulkar came up with stellar bowling performances. Harbhajan even took a hat-trick in his match haul of 13 wickets.
"The game changed so quickly because of that hat-trick. The way we won the game ushered in a new phase for the Indian team. Bhajji was sensational, got Ricky Ponting out so many times and Laxman and Dravid partnership did wonders for the confidence of the dressing room," said Tendulkar.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh | Indian Cricket Legends Relive Glorious Eden Gardens Moments
Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble on Friday revisited their glorious on-field moments at the Eden Gardens.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings