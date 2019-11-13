India vs Bangladesh | Interesting to See How Old Pink Ball Behaves With Dew Around: Kohli
The pink ball swings more than the red one but how it would behave after getting old, especially when dew will be a factor, is keeping India skipper Virat Kohli intrigued ahead of team's historic day-night Test against Bangladesh.
