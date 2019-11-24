India vs Bangladesh| Ishant, Shami & Umesh Hunt as a Pack: Bharat Arun
It was once again the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami who stole the show for India as they beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their maiden pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and Indias bowling coach Bharat Arun praised the boys for hunting in a pack.
