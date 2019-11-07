Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Knew Conditions Were Perfect For Batting, Wanted to Tonk the Ball: Rohit

Team India got the better of Bangladesh in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday and leveled the series 1-1. After the visitors got to a rollicking start, it was the spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal who put the brakes on the scoring rate and picked up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Courtesy their efforts, India were able to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 153.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Knew Conditions Were Perfect For Batting, Wanted to Tonk the Ball: Rohit

Team India got the better of Bangladesh in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday and leveled the series 1-1. After the visitors got to a rollicking start, it was the spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal who put the brakes on the scoring rate and picked up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Courtesy their efforts, India were able to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 153.

A visibly happy skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the efforts of his bowlers and said after the match, “Both the spinners are very smart and they understand their bowling really well.

“They always have conversations with coach and the captain as how to improve. They played a lot of domestic cricket."

While Sundar is primarily used as a new ball bowler in T20Is, he was used in the middle overs by Rohit. The stand-in skipper explained the reason behind this decision and said, “Sundar has been our new ball bowler and today I wanted to change it considering how big the ground is.”

As far as his own batting is concerned – Rohit smashed 85 from 43 balls – the skipper said that he wanted to take advantage of the dew present, that made it difficult for the opposition bowlers to grip the ball.

“Always knew this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that. I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand.

“I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball,” Rohit added.

india vs bangladesh 2019rohit sharmayuzvendra chahal

