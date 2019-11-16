Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 16 November, 2019

2ND INN

Bangla Tigers

108/5 (10.0)

Bangla Tigers
v/s
Deccan Gladiators
Deccan Gladiators*

36/1 (2.5)

Deccan Gladiators need 74 runs in 44 balls at 10.09 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Know Importance of Getting Big Scores, Wanted Mayank to Score Big: Virat Kohli

It has become a habit for Team India to win Tests at home, at will. Be it the fast bowlers or the batsmen, all the players are chipping in with valuable performances for the country that is making the team mighty successful, and skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t be happier with the performance of the team.

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Know Importance of Getting Big Scores, Wanted Mayank to Score Big: Virat Kohli

It has become a habit for Team India to win Tests at home, at will. Be it the fast bowlers or the batsmen, all the players are chipping in with valuable performances for the country that is making the team mighty successful, and skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t be happier with the performance of the team.

“I don't really know what to say. Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well. I can't say something which people are not seeing on TV.

“Fast bowlers are at the top of their game. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper. Even the slip fielders are ready as they know the ball can come any over,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

With this win India’s record at home has come in focus once again, and many are starting to compare the unit to the mighty Australian team of early 2000s, that was almost unbeatable at home.

“The numbers and the records are there to see. Our focus is to take the Indian cricket higher and higher. The motivation and the intent is right and we don't care about the numbers,” added Kohli.

Talking about Mayank Agarwal, who scored his second double ton, Kohli remembered the times he was struggling to score a big ton.

“I know the importance of getting big scores, I took a lot of time so I wanted him to score big. I don't want the guys to make the same mistakes that I made.

“Pink ball test its going to be exciting. The crowd over the last three days have been brilliant. It gives the players extra motivation to go out and perform.”

Man of the Match Agarwal said it was a dream come true for him to play for India and produce this kind of performance.

"It's dream come true to play for India, grateful for the start I've got. Hope I can continue. I do practice my six-hitting but not during the Tests, but I do try and hit a few in domestic cricket," said Agarwal who made 243 in India's only innings.

"It's great to have somebody who motivates you. When I got my first 150, Kohli was at the non-striker's end and he said 'nothing short of 200 for you next'."

About the Day/Night Test in Kolkata, he said, "We've had three pink-ball sessions under lights, Rahul Dravid arranged those in Bangalore. Looking forward to the game now. It's going to be a landmark game for us."

india vs bangladesh 2019mayank agarwalvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma & Cheteshwar Pujara Face R Ashwin First Time Under Lights
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 8:39 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma & Cheteshwar Pujara Face R Ashwin First Time Under Lights

India vs Bangladesh | Day-Night Test Will be a Challenge For Ashwin, Jadeja: Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 3:54 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Day-Night Test Will be a Challenge For Ashwin, Jadeja: Laxman

India vs Bangladesh | Know What to Expect from Pink Ball, Need Practice: Cheteshwar Pujara
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 1:01 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Know What to Expect from Pink Ball, Need Practice: Cheteshwar Pujara

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more