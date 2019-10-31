India vs Bangladesh | Kotla T20 Won't be Cancelled But Scheduling Will be Practical in Future: Ganguly
The opening T20 against Bangladesh can't be cancelled at the last minute despite deteriorating air quality in the capital, said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, but he dropped hints that North Indian venues may not be considered for matches after Diwali in future.
