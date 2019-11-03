India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match at New Delhi: India Lose Three, Dhawan Key

OUT! Shreyas goes for the big shot once again but this time he manages to find the fielder at long-off. Aminul gets his man at last and India are in a bit of trouble at 70-3 with only 9.4 overs to play.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer takes on Aminul and gets a massive six to end the over. He gets plenty of bat on it and sends the ball flying over the long-off boundary. What a way to start the innings.
OUT! Leg-spinner Aminul Islam strikes in his first over and he sends KL Rahul back to the dugout. A soft shot finds the man inside the circle who hangs on to a simple catch and that's all she wrote.
FOUR! Dhawan finally breaks the shackles against Mustafizur, who comes in to bowl his first over. Only 3 runs had come off the over before Dhawan slashes one through the off side.
FOUR, FOUR, OUT! What a start to this match! Rohit begins with a boundary glanced off the pad before driving hard at one through the covers. However, the last ball of the over sees Shafiul strike Rohit on the pads and the umpire gives him out. Rohit reviews but it's umpire's call and he has to walk.
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first considering dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
Mahmudullah: We need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar thinks this the best Kotla pitch he has seen in a long while and expects the batters to make merry. He believes India would like to chase - the toss is around the corner.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. For the longest time, the spectre of whether the match will go ahead or not loomed on this encounter, and any official communication notwithstanding, the match is currently scheduled to go ahead. We will keep you updated with all the latest developments, so let's get started!
Afif Hossain is handed the ball for the first time in the match and he does well in his first over, giving away just the two runs. Dhawan and new man Rishabh Pant need to up the ante sooner rather than later. There's only 8 overs left.
OUT! Shreyas goes for the big shot once again but this time he manages to find the fielder at long-off. Aminul gets his man at last and India are in a bit of trouble at 70-3 with only 9.4 overs to play.
Soumya Sarkar's second over of the game begins well enough as he concedes just 3 runs from the first four balls before Shreyas dissects mid-wicket and long-on for a much-needed boundary. He ends the over with two runs.
SIX! Shreyas once again finishes an Aminul over with a six, this time he sends it all the way over the boundary and into the stands. The Delhi crowd roars its approval. More of this is needed.
FOUR! Dhawan manages to flick one off the pads when Soumya Sarkar strays too much onto the leg side. One can't help but feel that the opener will be key to India's chances of posting a good total; it's worth remembering that both him and Shreyas Iyer would be very familiar with this venue, given they play IPL cricket for the Delhi Capitals.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer takes on Aminul and gets a massive six to end the over. He gets plenty of bat on it and sends the ball flying over the long-off boundary. What a way to start the innings.
OUT! Leg-spinner Aminul Islam strikes in his first over and he sends KL Rahul back to the dugout. A soft shot finds the man inside the circle who hangs on to a simple catch and that's all she wrote.
Rahul manages to find the boundary with a very wristy flick towards the leg side that absolutely flies to the ropes. India finish the PowerPlay at 35-1 - not an ideal score but they do have wickets in hand and can push the scoring rate up soon.
FOUR! Dhawan finally breaks the shackles against Mustafizur, who comes in to bowl his first over. Only 3 runs had come off the over before Dhawan slashes one through the off side.
Al-Amin's second over was arguably just as good as his first, as he gives away only 4 runs and has maintained good lines and lengths so far. India will need to up the scoring rate soon as there are only 2 more overs left in the PowerPlay.
KL Rahul manages to get a boundary off the third ball of the third over but Shafiul comes back well and finishes the over with three dots. India are 18-1 after 3 overs.
Al-Amin Hossain shares the new ball with Shafiul Islam. His first over is a decent one, as he starts off with three consecutive dot balls to Dhawan before the southpaw gets a single. New man KL Rahul gets off the mark with a single before Dhawan faces another dot.
FOUR, FOUR, OUT! What a start to this match! Rohit begins with a boundary glanced off the pad before driving hard at one through the covers. However, the last ball of the over sees Shafiul strike Rohit on the pads and the umpire gives him out. Rohit reviews but it's umpire's call and he has to walk.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India, Shafiul Islam holds the new ball for Bangladesh. Will be interesting to see how the players fare in the conditions.
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first considering dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
Mahmudullah: We need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Proud moment for Shivam Dube who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia.
Proud moment for Shivam Dube who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia.
Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar thinks this the best Kotla pitch he has seen in a long while and expects the batters to make merry. He believes India would like to chase - the toss is around the corner.
Bangladesh T20I skipper also said that while talks have surrounded the current pollution-related concerns in the national capital, his side is focussing on the match as such things are not in anyone's control. "We all know Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh. We know he did a mistake, but not a crime. We all are right now focussing on tomorrow's game as it would be a perfect opportunity for our youngsters to step up and showcase their skills," Mahmudullah said. "It is difficult to replace him (Shakib). Players like Shakib are not made in a day."
Rohit captained India to Asia Cup victory last year and, with Kohli resting, will lead the side again in the T20 series against Bangladesh starting in New Delhi on Sunday. "My job as a captain is very simple -- I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team. What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward, Rohit told reporters on the eve of the first T20I that will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Bangladesh has gone close to the finishing line against India in this format quite a few times, but never have they ever gone past it. 8-0 stands the scoreline.
A day before the scheduled T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the SDMC on Saturday said it has intensified water sprinkling in the area to curb dust and air pollution around the playground. Delhi's Central Zone Deputy Commissioner Aman Gupta along with senior officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) inspected the stadium and took stock of special arrangements made there to curb pollution in area around the stadium, the civic body said in a statement.
The match will also be the 1000th T20I to be played ever since the format became officially recognized in international competitions. The ICC has decided to add a nice touch to it with this throwback post from their official Twitter account.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting!
The 1000th men's T20I, between India and Bangladesh, will start in exactly one hour's time!
Neither team has indicated that they would not be interested in playing the match so far. Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo even went as far as saying that the Bangladesh players will not have any trouble in adapting to the conditions, partly because of experiencing similiar pollution in their own country. India is expected to field a youthful team, full of new faces, and will hope to prove their credentials in a major home bilateral series.
The narrative around the match so far has undoubtedly been the severe pollution in which it is expected to go ahead. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said a few days earlier that the match will not be called off, but the scheduling of matches around the winter period in the northern part of India will be better going forward. However, the risks of playing in such conditions cannot, of course, be underestimated.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. For the longest time, the spectre of whether the match will go ahead or not loomed on this encounter, and any official communication notwithstanding, the match is currently scheduled to go ahead. We will keep you updated with all the latest developments, so let's get started!
Afif Hossain is handed the ball for the first time in the match and he does well in his first over, giving away just the two runs. Dhawan and new man Rishabh Pant need to up the ante sooner rather than later. There's only 8 overs left.
OUT! Shreyas goes for the big shot once again but this time he manages to find the fielder at long-off. Aminul gets his man at last and India are in a bit of trouble at 70-3 with only 9.4 overs to play.
Soumya Sarkar's second over of the game begins well enough as he concedes just 3 runs from the first four balls before Shreyas dissects mid-wicket and long-on for a much-needed boundary. He ends the over with two runs.
SIX! Shreyas once again finishes an Aminul over with a six, this time he sends it all the way over the boundary and into the stands. The Delhi crowd roars its approval. More of this is needed.
FOUR! Dhawan manages to flick one off the pads when Soumya Sarkar strays too much onto the leg side. One can't help but feel that the opener will be key to India's chances of posting a good total; it's worth remembering that both him and Shreyas Iyer would be very familiar with this venue, given they play IPL cricket for the Delhi Capitals.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer takes on Aminul and gets a massive six to end the over. He gets plenty of bat on it and sends the ball flying over the long-off boundary. What a way to start the innings.
OUT! Leg-spinner Aminul Islam strikes in his first over and he sends KL Rahul back to the dugout. A soft shot finds the man inside the circle who hangs on to a simple catch and that's all she wrote.
Rahul manages to find the boundary with a very wristy flick towards the leg side that absolutely flies to the ropes. India finish the PowerPlay at 35-1 - not an ideal score but they do have wickets in hand and can push the scoring rate up soon.
FOUR! Dhawan finally breaks the shackles against Mustafizur, who comes in to bowl his first over. Only 3 runs had come off the over before Dhawan slashes one through the off side.
Al-Amin's second over was arguably just as good as his first, as he gives away only 4 runs and has maintained good lines and lengths so far. India will need to up the scoring rate soon as there are only 2 more overs left in the PowerPlay.
KL Rahul manages to get a boundary off the third ball of the third over but Shafiul comes back well and finishes the over with three dots. India are 18-1 after 3 overs.
Al-Amin Hossain shares the new ball with Shafiul Islam. His first over is a decent one, as he starts off with three consecutive dot balls to Dhawan before the southpaw gets a single. New man KL Rahul gets off the mark with a single before Dhawan faces another dot.
FOUR, FOUR, OUT! What a start to this match! Rohit begins with a boundary glanced off the pad before driving hard at one through the covers. However, the last ball of the over sees Shafiul strike Rohit on the pads and the umpire gives him out. Rohit reviews but it's umpire's call and he has to walk.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India, Shafiul Islam holds the new ball for Bangladesh. Will be interesting to see how the players fare in the conditions.
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first considering dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
Mahmudullah: We need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl first against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
18:27 (IST)

Proud moment for Shivam Dube who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia.
Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar thinks this the best Kotla pitch he has seen in a long while and expects the batters to make merry. He believes India would like to chase - the toss is around the corner.
Bangladesh T20I skipper also said that while talks have surrounded the current pollution-related concerns in the national capital, his side is focussing on the match as such things are not in anyone's control. "We all know Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh. We know he did a mistake, but not a crime. We all are right now focussing on tomorrow's game as it would be a perfect opportunity for our youngsters to step up and showcase their skills," Mahmudullah said. "It is difficult to replace him (Shakib). Players like Shakib are not made in a day."
Rohit captained India to Asia Cup victory last year and, with Kohli resting, will lead the side again in the T20 series against Bangladesh starting in New Delhi on Sunday. "My job as a captain is very simple -- I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team. What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward, Rohit told reporters on the eve of the first T20I that will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Bangladesh has gone close to the finishing line against India in this format quite a few times, but never have they ever gone past it. 8-0 stands the scoreline.
18:07 (IST)
A day before the scheduled T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the SDMC on Saturday said it has intensified water sprinkling in the area to curb dust and air pollution around the playground. Delhi's Central Zone Deputy Commissioner Aman Gupta along with senior officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) inspected the stadium and took stock of special arrangements made there to curb pollution in area around the stadium, the civic body said in a statement.
The match will also be the 1000th T20I to be played ever since the format became officially recognized in international competitions. The ICC has decided to add a nice touch to it with this throwback post from their official Twitter account.
Neither team has indicated that they would not be interested in playing the match so far. Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo even went as far as saying that the Bangladesh players will not have any trouble in adapting to the conditions, partly because of experiencing similiar pollution in their own country. India is expected to field a youthful team, full of new faces, and will hope to prove their credentials in a major home bilateral series.
The narrative around the match so far has undoubtedly been the severe pollution in which it is expected to go ahead. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said a few days earlier that the match will not be called off, but the scheduling of matches around the winter period in the northern part of India will be better going forward. However, the risks of playing in such conditions cannot, of course, be underestimated.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. For the longest time, the spectre of whether the match will go ahead or not loomed on this encounter, and any official communication notwithstanding, the match is currently scheduled to go ahead. We will keep you updated with all the latest developments, so let's get started!
