India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match at New Delhi: India Lose Three, Dhawan Key

LATEST UPDATE: Afif Hossain is handed the ball for the first time in the match and he does well in his first over, giving away just the two runs. Dhawan and new man Rishabh Pant need to up the ante sooner rather than later. There's only 8 overs left.

Catch all the live updates from the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi through our live blog.

PREVIEW: India take on Bangladesh in the first of three T20Is in New Delhi on Sunday, where the focus will be as much on the air pollution plaguing the capital city as it will be on India’s relatively new-look side.

Many have questioned the logic behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the city is battling the post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie due to logistics issues.

The pollution and its resultant health concerns add to Bangladesh’s problems as they are already having to deal with the ban imposed on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan by the ICC for not reporting fixing approaches.

The teams are ready to battle it out and with no established name figuring in India's bowling department, it will be an opportunity for all-rounder Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar to show what they bring to the table.

India will play many matches before next year's World T20 in Australia but team management has said they would like to identify the core of the team without much tinkering.

Thus it is time for these youngsters, as well as the likes of spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, to make a case for themselves.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma is in fine form and he would look to carry his Test form into the shortest format.

But his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is yet to find that big knock after making a comeback to white-ball cricket from a thumb injury that had cut short his World Cup in England.

The Delhi left-hander had scores of 36 and 40 during the South Africa series and struggled to find runs during the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed just one half-century in seven matches.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant look certainties in the middle order. If Shivam Dube is handed his much-awaited India debut, he will have to be placed up in the batting order, considering his big-hitting ability.

Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson will also vie for spots in the middle order whereas Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are India’s other bowling options.

Like Dhawan, it's also an opportunity for leg-spinner Chahal to earn back his place in the Indian side.

A lack of opportunities this year has put brakes on his career which at one time soared in company of Kuldeep Yadav.

For India, it's also a chance to work out a strategy to do well when batting first. Team management has identified this as an issue since due to the presence of a middle order that is far from settled.

Bangladesh have emerged as a potent Asian cricketing force but they have not been in the best of form of late.

Afghanistan beat them for a historic Test win in Chittagong in September, though Bangladesh did a decent job in the following T20 tri-series, winning three of the four matches they played but not before losing a T20 to the Asian minnows.

Bangladesh will still likely present a good challenge, especially with their strong batting line up which is led by skipper Mahmudullah.

But they will definitely miss Shakib, whose usefulness with both bat and ball has often won matches for Bangladesh.

In his absence, the onus will be on Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarker to deliver the goods with the bat.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.