India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 1: Bangladesh 63/3 at Lunch

CATCH DROPPED again! Third drop of the innings already. Rahane once again, his second drop already. Ashwin the unlucky bowler for the second time too. Fairly straightforward catch this at first slip. Goes chest high and he puts it down. Seemed hurried there. Rahim gets a chance again.
11:34 (IST)
LUNCH: Bangladesh 63 for 3. A decent recovery courtesy this 32-run stand, but India have dominated this session. They could have had a couple more wickets too if not for drop catches from Rahane and Kohli. India's pacers - Umesh, Ishant and Shami - got one wicket each. Bangladesh have a tough task ahead.
11:22 (IST)
DROPPED! Kohli drops Rahim at third slip off Umesh. Catchable height to his right, he goed for it with both hands but the ball pops out. Not the first time Kohli has dropped a catch in slips, unlucky for Umesh.
11:00 (IST)
WICKET! Shami strikes, gets Mithun lbw. Beautiful ball that, starts from middle stump line and moves away to hit him in front of off. That's plumb. He considers a review but walks off. Bangladesh 31/3.
10:56 (IST)
Dropped! Rahane drops Mominul off Ashwin. Tough chance as the batsman went for the cut and the ball flew, but Rahane has taken such catches in the past. He'll count that as a drop.
10:43 (IST)
REVIEW: India take a DRS for an lbw call against Mithun off Umesh's bowling. Bat first or pad first? It's pad first. But impact is umpire's call outside off stump, and it stays not out. The ball was hitting the stumps. India retain the review though.
10:28 (IST)
Umesh Yadav has been warned for stepping on the danger zone. He switches to around the stumps now.
10:20 (IST)
At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh are 13 for 2. Mohammed Shami comes into the attack now. Neither Mithun nor Mominul are off the mark.
10:05 (IST)
WICKET! Ishant strikes now. Shadman Islam is lured into a drive outside off and nicks it to the keeper. Could have left it alone, but Shadnam could not resist. Bangladesh 12 for 2.
10:00 (IST)
There comes the wicket! Umesh strikes, gets Kayes nicking to fourth slip. Had to happen. Back of length ball around off stump, Kayes pokes, gets a thick edge and Rahane does the rest. Reward for a probing spell. Bangladesh 12 for 1.
09:02 (IST)
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Mominul Haque: It's a big honour to lead Bangladesh, I'm very glad. We're playing seven batters and four bowlers.
Virat Kohli: We wanted to field first. We're playing three seamers. It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. Day 2 onwards, it will be a beautiful track to bat on. That was the main reason behind wanting to bowl first. We're playing two spinners as well. Shahbaz Nadeem is out from the previous game, Ishant Sharma comes in.
08:59 (IST)
Pitch report: The pitch is hard and there's some grass on it. The moisture on the wicket will help pacers initially. It looks like a good Test match pitch.
08:50 (IST)
Not too long to go for the toss. There is some grass on the wicket, which could make India's selection calls tricky. Will India stick to two spinners or pick just one? If one, who will get the nod - Ashwin or Jadeja?
08:16 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Indore will be hosting just its second Test, and let's hope this is a good one. India are the stronger team by miles; they've won 11 consecutive series at home in this format. Bangladesh are coming off a defeat to Afghanistan in their previous Test. Yet, they'll take confidence from the fact that they stretched India in the T20I series. Let's hope they can fight here too.
12:10 (IST)
Almost set for the second session. Bangladesh can expect more pace. Much depends on this partnership between Mominul and Rahim.
12:10 (IST)
Almost set for the second session. Bangladesh can expect more pace. Much depends on this partnership between Mominul and Rahim.
