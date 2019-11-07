Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Match at Rajkot: India Look to Bounce Back in Series

Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 6:26 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

18:19 (IST)

The Indian team will need the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan to fire today, and the stats don't look too good in his favour. Not being able to score runs at a quick rate, especially in the powerplay, has been Dhawan’s problem in T20I cricket. From 2014 (when Dhawan cemented his place in the team) he has a strike rate of just 124.77 in the first 6 overs of the innings. It is the third-worst strike rate amongst all openers (from major nations; min. 400 runs) only after Ahmed Shehzad (109.15) and Tamim Iqbal (114.43).

18:07 (IST)

Due to the incessant rains that took place in Rajkot yesterday, we can expect the pitch to have moisture which will assist the bowlers at some point in the game. The batsmen will need to be on top of their game from both sides today.

17:59 (IST)

It's a milestone day for Rohit Sharma!

17:47 (IST)

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also cautious ahead of the match. "A couple of matches can go wrong but there is no pressure from the management. The only thing is that we shouldn't repeat the mistakes that we commit in any particular match," he said.

17:35 (IST)

Rohit then proceeded to talk about the batting line-up, saying, "Our batting looks good. So I don't think there's any change we need to make in our batting. But we'll analyze the pitch, and based on that we'll see what we can do as a team. The (pace-bowling) combination that we played in the last game, it was based on the pitch that was on offer in Delhi. We will see the pitch again today and we will think what we need to do in our bowling line-up."

17:22 (IST)

He continued, "Having said that, it does not mean that we have to not win matches. We have to win, that is the first priority. But these guys will learn from it. That is how all of us want, including myself and the other guys who started playing T20 format first and went on to play ODI and Test cricket."

17:12 (IST)

Leading up to the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "This is the format where we are trying a lot of players. The key players are not involved (in this series) so we are trying the younger players who are sitting on the fringe. That is one of the reasons, because in other formats we have our entire squad playing."

17:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Cricketnext's live blog for the second T20I between India and Bangladesh from Rajkot, where India are looking to get back into the series and level the equation after suffering defeat in the first T20I. The weather conditions look clear, and we can expect a full game after there were fears that the game might be affected due to cyclone Maha. Let's get started!

Follow all the live updates from the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot through Cricketnext's live blog.

PREVIEW: When India take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, it will be against a confident visiting team who chased down India’s target of 149 in New Delhi with relative ease.

It was Bangladesh’s first win over India in T20Is, and the hosts need to come up with a much-improved performance against the Bangla Tigers, who are undoubtedly purring at the moment. While India need to improve in all departments, it is the batting line-up that needs to ensure that India get to a competitive score if they are batting first. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul all need to fire.

Even in the bowling department, barring Yuzvendra Chahal, the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim were picking the other bowlers with ease. Khaleel Ahmed was hit for 18 runs in the penultimate over by Rahim, which included four consecutive boundaries, to heavily swing the match in Bangladesh’s favour. Krunal Pandya, who dropped a sitter near the boundary which would have dismissed Rahim could not watch.

Chahal, on his part is confident. "There is no pressure. You know there are three matches and it's a bilateral series, not a knockout format," said the leg-spinner on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, it would be all about continuing with the performance they put up in the opening game amid conditions which were far from ideal for a cricket match.

The Bangladesh bowlers, particularly the spinners, kept the Indian batters in check at all times and Mahmudullah would hope they do the same in Rajkot. In batting, Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Naim both came out with decent performances and built the foundation for Mushfiqur to unleash himself in the latter stage of the game.

"We have come here to compete in each and every game. As long as you are playing consistent cricket and improving in each game -- that is our main goal. After winning this game, we are surely looking forward to winning another game; hopefully, the next game," said Mushfiqur after the first game emphasizing on how the visitors are hoping to clinch a series win.

There has been something about the playing conditions and uncertainty about matches going forward so far in this series, however. If the issue in Delhi was pollution, In Rajkot, cyclone ‘Maha’ is expected to hit the city on Wednesday, and it is possible that its impact is felt till right before the match is scheduled to be played.

However, official weather sources have stated that the wind speeds might reduce by Thursday, in turn allowing the match to take place. Regardless, a storm will certainly be brewing on the pitch as the hosts look to peg back the visitors.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam

