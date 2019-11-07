India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Match at Rajkot: India Look to Bounce Back in Series

The Indian team will need the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan to fire today, and the stats don't look too good in his favour. Not being able to score runs at a quick rate, especially in the powerplay, has been Dhawan’s problem in T20I cricket. From 2014 (when Dhawan cemented his place in the team) he has a strike rate of just 124.77 in the first 6 overs of the innings. It is the third-worst strike rate amongst all openers (from major nations; min. 400 runs) only after Ahmed Shehzad (109.15) and Tamim Iqbal (114.43).
18:07 (IST)
Due to the incessant rains that took place in Rajkot yesterday, we can expect the pitch to have moisture which will assist the bowlers at some point in the game. The batsmen will need to be on top of their game from both sides today.
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also cautious ahead of the match. "A couple of matches can go wrong but there is no pressure from the management. The only thing is that we shouldn't repeat the mistakes that we commit in any particular match," he said.
17:35 (IST)
Rohit then proceeded to talk about the batting line-up, saying, "Our batting looks good. So I don't think there's any change we need to make in our batting. But we'll analyze the pitch, and based on that we'll see what we can do as a team. The (pace-bowling) combination that we played in the last game, it was based on the pitch that was on offer in Delhi. We will see the pitch again today and we will think what we need to do in our bowling line-up."
17:22 (IST)
He continued, "Having said that, it does not mean that we have to not win matches. We have to win, that is the first priority. But these guys will learn from it. That is how all of us want, including myself and the other guys who started playing T20 format first and went on to play ODI and Test cricket."
17:12 (IST)
Leading up to the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "This is the format where we are trying a lot of players. The key players are not involved (in this series) so we are trying the younger players who are sitting on the fringe. That is one of the reasons, because in other formats we have our entire squad playing."
17:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Cricketnext's live blog for the second T20I between India and Bangladesh from Rajkot, where India are looking to get back into the series and level the equation after suffering defeat in the first T20I. The weather conditions look clear, and we can expect a full game after there were fears that the game might be affected due to cyclone Maha. Let's get started!
India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Match at Rajkot: India Look to Bounce Back in Series
18:19 (IST)
18:07 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
17:47 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
17:22 (IST)
17:12 (IST)
17:02 (IST)
