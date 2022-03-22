LIVE: India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Latest Score And Updates - IND-W Lose Shafali And Mandhana Quickly After Solid Start

Our bowling unit has done a wonderful job throughout the tournament. This is a lucky ground for us and we’d like to implement in this match. We want to restrict them to a good total.
Live now
Live Cricket Score IND vs BAN ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India captain Mithali Raj won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Mithali said her team needs to improve its fielding standards while the batters need to be more sensible. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana praised her team for their show far in the tournament hoping the ‘lucky ground’ will help them put up a strong Read More
Key EventsKey Events
WICKET! One brings two. Bangladesh hit back with two quick blows. Shafali Verma was hitting the ball clean as a whistle but has been outfoxed by Ritu Moni to be stumped for run-a-ball 42. She wanted to drive off the front foot but the momentum forced her out of the crease and before she could recover, wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana had done the rest. India 74/2 in 15.3 overs.
WICKET! Oh well, this one was there to be hit as Smriti Mandhana rightly went after the short delivery from Nahida Akter. The opener went on the backfoot and went for the pull but found Fargana Hoque at backward square leg who took a good low catch to her left. Mandhana score a solid 30 off 51. India 74/1 in 14.6 overs after opting to bat first.
From watchful, this has now grown into a solid start for India. Shafali Verma is in her elements and has just belted her sixth boundary of the innings, through point. An expensive second over from Ritu Moni – nine runs from it. India 72/0 in 14 overs after opting to bat. Shafali Verma 41*, Smriti Mandhana 29*
A confident appeal for caught-behind by Bangladesh. Wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana was quite confident Shafali Verma had nicked it but the umpire turned it down. They reviewed and UltraEdge showed there was a spike but when the bat grazed the pad. So Bangladesh have burned their first review. Five runs from the first over of Ritu Moni including a boundary to Shafali. Score 61/0 in 12 overs.
Shafali Verma continues to pummel Bangladesh bowlers. This time it’s Jahanara Alam who has been creamed for three fours – the first over mid-on, second to midwicket and a third via cut through point that brought up India’s 50. Score 52/0 in 10 overs.
Shafali Verma has had her eyes set now. Bangladesh make a bowling change, binging in the left-arm spin of Nahida Akter. And Shafali breaks the shackles with a slog-sweep over long-on for a six. She followed that with a straight hit over the bowler’s head for a couple of runs and followed it with a sweep to midwicket region for a four. 14 runs came off the over including two byes. India 39/0 in 9 overs.
Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have looked quite composed so far. Bangladesh are operating with a spinner and a pacer. Score 25/0 in 8 overs.
So after four overs in a row without a boundary, Smriti Mandhana takes on Salma Khatun with an inside out shot over extra cover for her third boundary. Five runs from the fourth over of Salma. India 23/0 in 7 overs.
So a good follow-up from Jahanara Alam after an expensive start. Three runs from her second over while Salma Khatun’s third over of the innings is a maiden. India 16/0 in five overs after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana 14*, Shafali Verma 2*
Jahanara Alam may have gone for some runs but Salma Khatun continues to be disciplined. Just two singles off her second over. India 13/0 in 3 overs.
So Bangladesh started with a spinner in Salma Khatun and Smriti Mandhana punched the second delivery through covers to get off the mark with a couple. That turned out to be the only scoring shot of the over. Jahanara Alam, right-arm medium pacer, joined from the other. Shafali Verma got off the mark with a single. Mandhana ended the over with back-to-back fours – driven through covers and pulled to midwicket. India 11/0 in 2 overs.
The two India openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – are out in the middle. Spinner Salma Khatun into the attack. Here we go.
Players of the two teams are out in the middle. Time for the national anthems.
Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/captain), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
It’s slow and there’s turn for spinners. We would like to use the wicket first and put up a good score. As a fielding unit, we couldn’t back our bowlers when it was required. The wicket will probably assist the spinners and we’d like our fielding unit to stand up. We’d like the batters to bat sensibly.
Both the teams have made changes to their playing XIs. While India are playing Poonam Yadav in place of Meghna Singh, Bangladesh have brought in Murshida Khatun and Lata Mondal for today’s contest.
India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh.
Match Preview
India cricketer Sneh Rana said that the mood in the side was positive despite the defeat to Australia in the previous ICC Women’s World Cup match, and the team was looking forward to the game against Bangladesh at Seddon Park on Tuesday.
India, who were the runners-up in the 2017 edition of the World Cup, have suffered two consecutive losses — to England and Australia — and are currently fourth on the table after three losses and two wins in the tournament.
India will need to win Tuesday’s game and the last league outing against South Africa — and also wait for the results of other league games — in order to qualify for the semifinal knockouts.
Asked whether the team management would make changes to the side for the clash against World Cup debutants Bangladesh, Rana said, “The team management will decide on any changes. However, the mood in our team camp is positive. When you lose a match it tends to lower your confidence. However, as a team unit, we have sought positives out of that.”
Asked about the kind of conversation the seniors and juniors have before and after every match, Rana said the seniors mostly share their experiences, which is a great way to learn.
:There is always a healthy conversation between seniors and juniors. The seniors never pressurised us as it’s a first World Cup campaign for almost all of us. They always share from their experiences. Even during the New Zealand series, they were planning for upcoming games and they were supporting us.”
Pace bowler Jhulan Goswami’s workload management has become the topic of discussion of late, but Rana said that the stalwart knows how to manage it.
“She (Jhulan) has come a long way and she knows how to manage her workload. She is a legend, obviously, so we do not need to tell her about her workload. The management and medical teams have discussion it and adjust these sorts of matters.”
On her own good performance with the bat and the ball, Rana said her motto was to keep performing and the World Cup was a huge platform to showcase one’s skills.
“See, when you perform well on such a huge platform, obviously you feel good. When I performed in the first match of my first World Cup, I was pretty happy at that time. However, on such a huge platform you can’t be happy with just one performance. You need to do more and perform well in most of the games. I want to perform whenever my team needs me to perform.”
On World Cup debutants Bangladesh, she said, “If Bangladesh are part of this World Cup, it means they have performed well in the past to be at such a huge platform. I have seen Bangladesh improving. We are playing match by match, irrespective of who it is against – Bangladesh or any other team. We won’t take any match easy. As it’s a must win game, we will give our 100 per cent.”
Indian batting performance has been patchy in the tournament. India scored 270-plus against the Aussies but were below par against England and New Zealand. However, Rana said that ups and downs were part of the game.
“Ups and downs are part of the game in either department. While moving on to the next game, we always take positives from the previous games. Our batting unit is doing well now and hope will do well in upcoming matches as well. We always have healthy discussions. We can’t change the past but we can perform well in upcoming matches as a unit.”
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here