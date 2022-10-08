India vs Bangladesh Live, Women's Asia Cup 2022: Fargana, Murshida Get BAN-W Chase Underway

Read more

well. Rumana Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three wickets.

India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and decided to bat first against defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday. India suffered their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday and will be looking to bounce back today. They have made three changes to their eleven including giving rest to captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana have been included in their eleven. Bangladesh have swapped Shamima Sultana for Lata Mondal

India succumbed to their first T20I loss against Pakistan in six years after a batting order re-shuffle backfired spectacularly in the ongoing Asia Cup on Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur batted way low down the order than her usual spot and India were bowled out for 124 in chase of a modest 138 in Sylhet. Thus ended India’s run of three straight wins in a row in the tournament but a superior net run-rate means they continue to be at the top of the table despite having same points as Pakistan.

Today, they square off against host Bangladesh who have won two of their three matches so far with their one defeat coming against Pakistan.

India head coach Ramesh Powar defended the experiment saying the team wanted the players to bat under pressure situation.

“It’s not a setback… We were not thinking on those lines. We were facing an issue, which needed to be addressed,” Powar said at the post-match media interaction.

“It was a thing that was planned earlier that after three games we wanted to try some young ones who can take up that role. We wanted to expose (Dayalan) Hemalatha, Pooja (Vastrakar), Richa (Ghosh) and Radha (Yadav) who are young. The purpose was to send them up and make them feel the pressure. They need to go through these pressure situations because Smriti (Mandhana), Jemimah (Rodrigues) and Harmanpreet have been doing it for a long time. We wanted to fill this gap before the World Cup. We wanted to do it in the Asia Cup as we do not have many games ahead of the World Cup — just five games against Australia,” the former India off-spinner added.

When will Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women (IN-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Asia Cup match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Women match?

India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here