Live Score IND vs BAN 2022 1st Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: India's Lead Goes Past 400, Shubman Gill Nearing Century

Axar Patel took his first wicket to dismiss the well-set Mehidy Hasan Miraz as India took a massive 254-run lead in their first innings.

Team India is in the driver’s seat in the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram and the credit goes largely to the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. The duo shared 7 wickets among each other, helping India reduce the hosts to 133/8 at stumps on day two.

Kuldeep found a proper turn and bounce with the ball to spin a web around Bangladesh batters and pick 4/33 after Siraj burst through with his 3/14 as India still lead by 271 runs. Kuldeep had earlier frustrated the hosts with a 92-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket to take India to 404 in the first innings, and.

Siraj rocked Bangladesh by dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first ball of the innings, as keeper Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to his left. Umesh Yadav uprooted Yasir Ali’s leg stump when the batter’s feet didn’t move and inside-edged to his stumps.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain hit two boundaries each in a 31-run partnership for the ninth wicket to be unbeaten on 16 and 13 respectively at stumps. But the efforts of Kuldeep and Siraj meant a cloud of follow-on is still firmly on their head.

Earlier, India’s last four wickets added 126 runs despite Iyer falling early on day two. Ebadot peppered a barrage of short balls against Iyer, and the tactic almost worked if Das hadn’t made a meal of the catch. The pacer was rewarded for his perseverance when he beat Iyer on the outer edge and took out the off-stump.

Ashwin and Kuldeep were solid in running between the wickets while taking a boundary off pacer Khaled Ahmed through the leg side. Taijul was getting to talk the ball, and even trapped Ashwin lbw with an arm ball. Bangladesh went for a review, but to their dismay umpire’s call meant the on-field decision of not-out stayed.

India had more help when a throw from the fielder hit one of the two helmets placed behind the stumps, giving the visitors five penalty runs. Ashwin, who earlier launched Mehidy for a six-over long-on, drove Taijul sweetly through extra cover.

