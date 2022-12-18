India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5 Latest Updates: Can Bangladesh Pull Off a Draw?

Live now
Chattogram
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: Team India is on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series against Bangladesh as they are just 4 wickets away from victory. Though the morning session was a bit painstaking for the visitors as the opening pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan showcased a brilliant resistance. However, the Indian bowlers made a stunning return after lunch, opening the gateway Read More
Debutant Zakir Hasan (100 off 224 balls) showed a lot of character, scoring a patient hundred but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, as also chasing a target of 513.
…To Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in Chattogram which is playing host to the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh need another 241 runs on the final day on Sunday but skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 batting) could be keener on delaying the inevitable.While Zakir and his young opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto (67, 156 balls) frustrated the Indian bowlers for an entire session and added a record 124 for the first wicket, the visitors pulled back things in the second session to regain control of the proceedings.
Axar (27-10-50-3), who had a dream Test debut against England at home in 2021, perhaps had his best performance in a short career in the longest format, considering that the fourth-day wicket didn’t have a lot of help for spinners.
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury track didn’t show considerable wear and tear and surviving wasn’t difficult with only a few deliveries turning appreciably.
Three batters — Yasir Ali (5), Mushfiqur Rahim (23), and Nurul Hasan (3) — actually preempted Axar’s deliveries and made a fatal mistake.
Yasir and Mushfiqur didn’t cover their off-stump line expecting arm balls but it turned enough after pitching, pegging the off-stump back on both occasions. The only difference was that Yasir plonked his front foot while Mushfiqur went on the back foot.
