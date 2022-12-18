India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5 Latest Updates: Can Bangladesh Pull Off a Draw?

Read more

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4: Axar Patel Takes India Closer Towards Victory in Chattogram

Debutant Zakir Hasan (100 off 224 balls) showed a lot of character, scoring a patient hundred but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, as also chasing a target of 513.

Bangladesh need another 241 runs on the final day on Sunday but skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 batting) could be keener on delaying the inevitable.While Zakir and his young opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto (67, 156 balls) frustrated the Indian bowlers for an entire session and added a record 124 for the first wicket, the visitors pulled back things in the second session to regain control of the proceedings.

Axar (27-10-50-3), who had a dream Test debut against England at home in 2021, perhaps had his best performance in a short career in the longest format, considering that the fourth-day wicket didn’t have a lot of help for spinners.

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury track didn’t show considerable wear and tear and surviving wasn’t difficult with only a few deliveries turning appreciably.

Three batters — Yasir Ali (5), Mushfiqur Rahim (23), and Nurul Hasan (3) — actually preempted Axar’s deliveries and made a fatal mistake.

Yasir and Mushfiqur didn’t cover their off-stump line expecting arm balls but it turned enough after pitching, pegging the off-stump back on both occasions. The only difference was that Yasir plonked his front foot while Mushfiqur went on the back foot.

