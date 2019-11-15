India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 2: Agarwal-Rahane Steady Ship

SIX: Mayank is getting in the groove now. He is taking the attack to Mehidy Hasan and smashes him for a big six. This is excellent batting by the Indian. India are 164/3.
10:47 (IST)
FOUR: Agarwal dances down the track and plays a lofted shot down the ground to get a four. India are in lead now. The score moves to 152/3.
10:24 (IST)
FOUR: Rahane is dealing in boundaries at the moment as he rocks back into the crease and gets an excellent four through the covers. India are 134/3 as Rahane moves to 14.
10:17 (IST)
FOUR, FOUR: And Rahane is off the mark with two fours. He is the in-form batsman for India in Tests and would like to make the most of the opportunity. India are 129/3 at the moment.
10:03 (IST)
OUT: Abu Jayed has picked up the key wicket of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper departs for a duck. The ball comes back in sharply and hits the pads. The replays show that the ball goes crashing into the stumps. India are 119/3 now.
09:57 (IST)
FIFTY FOR AGARWAL:And Mayank rocks back into the crease to hit a four through the leg side. This brings up his fourth fifty. Excellent batting by the Indian opener. India are now 114/2 in 31 overs.
09:50 (IST)
FOUR: Abu Jayed is leaking runs at the moment. This time Mayank Agarwal smashes him for a boundary. This is excellent batting by the Indians. But Pujara finds an edge and Saif Hassan takes a good catch. India are 105/2.
09:42 (IST)
FIFTY FOR PUJARA: It's a quick fifty by Pujara as he leans into a drive through point for a four. He brings up the milestone of just 68 balls. India are now 99/1.
11:10 (IST)
There was a big shout against Mayank. The ball spins some distance and hits the batsman on the pads. The replays show that the ball was missing the stumps by a mile. India are 170/3 as the lead moves to 20.
Skipper Kohli misses out
WICKET
Captain Kohli goes for a rare duck 🙁
Adjudged not out by the umpire, the Bangla Tigers reviewed the decision, as Abu Jayed's delivery is shown to clip the stumps.
09:36 (IST)
And we are through the first over of the day as Ebadot gets through the motions and completes the over against Mayank Agarwal. Bangladesh need to be right on top of things early in the session and put the pressure on India if they are to start making an impact on this Test match. The score reads 87/1.
09:24 (IST)
Conditions in Indore on Day 2 are perfect for a good day of Test cricket, with the temperature oscillating between 22 and 28 degrees celsius. It's bright and sunny, and we are just a few minutes away from the first ball of the day!
09:15 (IST)
The template that India would like to follow on Day 2:
Likely scenario in Indore Test: India run up mammoth score, leaving B'Desh players fatigued and demoralised, following which India's bowlers, rested and hungry, move in for the kill. Unlikely 5th day will be needed tho I do hope there is a turnaround and match gets competitive
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, where India would be hoping to gain an advantage batting in the first innings an establish a lead over the visitors, who were quite frankly underwhelming on the first day.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 2: Agarwal-Rahane Steady Ship
BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019
Bangladesh
150
(58.3) RR 2.56
India
184/3
(51.0) RR 3.60
HIGHLIGHTS
10:09 (IST)Skipper Kohli misses out
09:36 (IST)
And we are through the first over of the day as Ebadot gets through the motions and completes the over against Mayank Agarwal. Bangladesh need to be right on top of things early in the session and put the pressure on India if they are to start making an impact on this Test match. The score reads 87/1.
09:24 (IST)
Conditions in Indore on Day 2 are perfect for a good day of Test cricket, with the temperature oscillating between 22 and 28 degrees celsius. It's bright and sunny, and we are just a few minutes away from the first ball of the day!
09:15 (IST)
The template that India would like to follow on Day 2:
09:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, where India would be hoping to gain an advantage batting in the first innings an establish a lead over the visitors, who were quite frankly underwhelming on the first day.
