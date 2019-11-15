Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 2: Agarwal-Rahane Steady Ship

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2019, 11:12 AM IST

LIVE

BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

Bangladesh

150

(58.3) RR 2.56

Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
v/s
India lead by 34 runs, MIN. 65.0 Overs Left Today
India India Captain
India

184/3

(51.0) RR 3.60

Live blog

11:10 (IST)

There was a big shout against Mayank. The ball spins some distance and hits the batsman on the pads. The replays show that the ball was missing the stumps by a mile. India are 170/3 as the lead moves to 20. 

10:56 (IST)

SIX: Mayank is getting in the groove now. He is taking the attack to Mehidy Hasan and smashes him for a big six. This is excellent batting by the Indian. India are 164/3. 

10:47 (IST)

FOUR: Agarwal dances down the track and plays a lofted shot down the ground to get a four. India are in lead now. The score moves to 152/3. 

10:32 (IST)

It's become all too easy for the Indian batsmen, despite losing three wickets in the morning session. Rahane and Agarwal are combining well to give India a solid score. India are 145/3. 

10:24 (IST)

FOUR: Rahane is dealing in boundaries at the moment as he rocks back into the crease and gets an excellent four through the covers. India are 134/3 as Rahane moves to 14.

10:17 (IST)

FOUR, FOUR: And Rahane is off the mark with two fours. He is the in-form batsman for India in Tests and would like to make the most of the opportunity. India are 129/3 at the moment. 

10:09 (IST)
Skipper Kohli misses out
10:03 (IST)

OUT: Abu Jayed has picked up the key wicket of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper departs for a duck. The ball comes back in sharply and hits the pads. The replays show that the ball goes crashing into the stumps. India are 119/3 now. 

09:57 (IST)

FIFTY FOR AGARWAL:And Mayank rocks back into the crease to hit a four through the leg side. This brings up his fourth fifty. Excellent batting by the Indian opener. India are now 114/2 in 31 overs. 

09:50 (IST)

FOUR: Abu Jayed is leaking runs at the moment. This time Mayank Agarwal smashes him for a boundary. This is excellent batting by the Indians. But Pujara finds an edge and Saif Hassan takes a good catch. India are 105/2. 

09:42 (IST)

FIFTY FOR PUJARA: It's a quick fifty by Pujara as he leans into a drive through point for a four. He brings up the milestone of just 68 balls. India are now 99/1. 

09:36 (IST)

And we are through the first over of the day as Ebadot gets through the motions and completes the over against Mayank Agarwal. Bangladesh need to be right on top of things early in the session and put the pressure on India if they are to start making an impact on this Test match. The score reads 87/1.

09:24 (IST)

Conditions in Indore on Day 2 are perfect for a good day of Test cricket, with the temperature oscillating between 22 and 28 degrees celsius. It's bright and sunny, and we are just a few minutes away from the first ball of the day!

09:15 (IST)

The template that India would like to follow on Day 2:

09:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, where India would be hoping to gain an advantage batting in the first innings an establish a lead over the visitors, who were quite frankly underwhelming on the first day. We will be bringing you all the live action straight from the ground, so let's get started!

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 2: Agarwal-Rahane Steady Ship

IND vs BAN 1st Test LATEST UPDATE:There was a big shout against Mayank. The ball spins some distance and hits the batsman on the pads. The replays show that the ball was missing the stumps by a mile. India are 170/3 as the lead moves to 20.

Day 1 Report: India's pace bowlers were at their best as they helped the home team seize control of the first Test against an insipid Bangladesh side on the first day at Indore on Thursday (November 14).

On a track that was bouncier than usual, Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 in 58.3 overs, lasting for a little over two sessions as they struggled to get to terms with an Indian attack in fine form.

In response, India ended the day at 86 for 1 in 26 overs with only opener Rohit Sharma (6) getting dismissed by Abu Jayed.

A notable aspect of the Indian innings was Cheteshwar Pujara (46*) outscoring the more flamboyant Mayank Agarwal (37*) during their unbroken 72-run stand, leaving ominous signs for the four-man Bangladesh attack.

The first day's proceedings starkly highlighted the gulf between world's No.1 and No.9 Test sides.

Umesh Yadav (2/47 in 14.3 overs), Ishant Sharma (2/20 in 12 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/27 in 12 overs) made life difficult for a team whose batsmen lacked both in technique and temperament.

A luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs), let down by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips cordon, also had a couple of clean-bowled dismissals in his kitty in the post-lunch session.

The three Indian pacers consistently bowled at 140 kmph, with seam, swing and bounce making life miserable for Bangladeshi batsmen.

Each of the three displayed different qualities and it was evident from the manner of dismissals.

Ishant's bowling was about disconcerting bounce from length that had opener Shadman Islam caught behind and the occasional fuller delivery holding its line that forced Liton Das to edge one to Virat Kohli in the slips.

For Umesh, it started with brisk pace and getting it to seam into other opener Imrul Kayes and making him expect more incoming deliveries. Just when Kayes was getting used to a pattern, Umesh produced away going deliveries for the left-hander, squaring him up and the edge flew to slips.

He again came in the post-tea session during which the tailenders looked scared, retreating towards square leg in fear of getting hurt.

Mohammed Shami, probably the craftiest among the contemporary Indian pacers, showed there is no one better when it comes to getting reverse swing with 50-over old SG Test ball.

Mushfiqur Rahim (43), Bangladesh's top scorer, who led a charmed life and was dropped twice, didn't have a clue when one swung back to knock the stumps back after he was beaten by away going deliveries.

The next one by Shami swung even more as Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0) was adjudged leg-before although a DRS call could have saved him had he opted for one.

In the first session, Shami had dismissed Mohammed Mithun with conventional inswing.

Even without Jasprit Bumrah, who is nursing a stress fracture, the unit looked so formidable that one could sympathise with Bangladeshi batsmen facing their combined might.

They attacked relentlessly and it didn't matter that India weren't exactly having a great day as far as slip catching was concerned. Umesh could have got Mushfiqur early had Kohli latched on to one in the third slip.

Ashwin had both Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah Riyad dropped by Rahane at first slip.

It didn't cost the team much but the frustrated bowler then decided that breaching the defence was the best option as Mominul Haque (36) and Mahmudullah were dismissed due to poor judgement and shot selection respectively.

First he angled one to left-hander Mominul, who thought it will be a conventional off-break and decided to leave the delivery.

To his horror, it came in with the angle to peg the off-stump back.

Mahmudullah was lucky when Rahane dropped a regulation catch at slips but a rank bad shot brought about his downfall.

The right-hander tried to sweep Ashwin from outside the off-stump and in the process was bowled round the legs, leaving all three stumps exposed.

Cheteshwar PujaraInd v Banindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Indian cricket teamLive Cricket Scorelive scoremayank agarwal

