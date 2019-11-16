Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 3: Bangladesh Four Down, India on Top

November 16, 2019

BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

Bangladesh

150

(58.3) RR 2.56

Bangladesh trail by 271 runs
India

493/6

(114.0) RR 4.32

12:28 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is spinning the ball like a top since being brought into the attack. The Bangladesh batsmen have managed to play him well so far, but will need to keep doing it on a consistent basis, throughout the innings. At the end of 26 overs, the score is 71/4.

12:19 (IST)

Shami is through the first over of the day after lunch, and Bangladesh are now 63/4. They require a calm and composed innings from one of the two batsmen at the crease right now to stand any chance of remaining in the game.

11:35 (IST)

And that's Lunch on Day 3 of the the first Test between India and Bangladesh, and the visitors are 60/4. India produced a dominant display of fast bowling in the first session, and currently hold all the card in the Test match. How much longer can Bangladesh really hold out? We'll be back with you in the second session to find out.

11:26 (IST)

On Ishant Sharma's transformation.

11:14 (IST)

Dropped! Rohit Sharma drops the catch of Mushfiqur Rahim at slip off the bowling of Shami, and Bangladesh have got a reprieve here. It would have been five wickets down, and Mushfiqur carries on. It's 48/4.

10:54 (IST)

Out! Mohammad Mithun is gone for eighteen runs and it's a procession out there now. Shami digs a ball in short and Mithun tries to pull it away, but it rose too rapidly and hits the top end of his bat, with the ball looping away to Mayank Agarwal for a catch at square-leg. Bangladesh have lost four wickets now, and the score reads 44/4.

10:45 (IST)

The dangerous Mominul is dismissed! It was a big appeal from Shami for lbw, but the umpire shook his head. Shami's conviction makes him walk up to his skipper asking him to go for the review. This looked really close on first viewing, and sure enough, the ball is seen crashing into the stumps. Bangladesh are in all kinds of trouble at 38/3.

10:29 (IST)

It's been a hard first hour for Bangladesh, who have struggled to get going in the face of some excellent fast bowling by India. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have been given an extended spell, and the score now reads 28/2.

10:20 (IST)

Bangladesh need a big performance from here.

10:11 (IST)

Ishant strikes! The ball pitched outside off and came back in sharply, Shadman didn't do a lot wrong. He got his bat down late, however, and the ball sneaks in to hit the top of middle stump. Bangladesh are in all sorts of trouble here. 16/2 after seven overs.

09:59 (IST)

And gone! Umesh Yadav has done the trick with an in-swinger, a delivery that has been looking threatening the entire morning! Imrul Kayes is dismissed for six as Kayes tries to play the ball but completely misses the line, with the ball crashing into the stumps. Bangladesh are 10/1.

09:51 (IST)

While Ishant Sharma has pitched the ball up, the length has been on the shorter side from Umesh Yadav, who is cranking up the pace early this morning in Indore. He also has three slips waiting in the flanks to capitalize on any edges. Bangladesh are 9/0.

09:46 (IST)

Ishant is through his second over of the day, and this time he gets the ball to leave the batsman. He's also consciously trying to not step on the danger area on the pitch, after having been warned by umpire Erasmus earlier. Banngladesh are 8/0.

09:38 (IST)

And the action has started on Day 3! Shadman and Kayes have succesfully negotiated the first over from Ishant, which saw quite a bit of movement for the lanky Indian seamer. There was quite a lot of in-swing for Ishant. The pitch is still really good to bat on, however, and the Bangladeshi openers need to be confident in their approach.

09:26 (IST)

Interesting development here from the ground - India have decided to declare right before before the first ball of the day was bowled on 493/6, which means Bangladesh will start the second innings. India are clearly confident of taking a few wickets this morning, and will hope for a bowling performance similiar to the one in the first innings.

09:16 (IST)

Hello and welcome to live updates from the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore. It has been a dominant performance from India over the first two days, and they will be looking to continue the same way against an underwhelming Bangladesh side. We bring you all the updates as the action on the ground transpires, so let's get started!

LATEST UPDATE, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja is spinning the ball like a top since being brought into the attack. The Bangladesh batsmen have managed to play him well so far, but will need to keep doing it on a consistent basis, throughout the innings. At the end of 26 overs, the score is 71/4.

Day 2 report: Mayank Agarwal took Bangladesh's bowling unit to the cleaners, scoring a career-best second double hundred as India took firm control of the match on the second day of the opening Test at Indore on Friday (November 15).

Agarwal's knock of 243 off 330 balls, his third century in Test cricket, powered India to 493-6 at stumps, which gave the home side a massive lead of 343 runs.

The day belonged to Agarwal, who in this particular innings, managed to overshadow a batting line-up that has Rohit Sharma (6), Cheteshwar Pujara (54), skipper Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (86) in its ranks.

Agarwal's partnership of 91 for the second wicket with Pujara and 190 for the fourth wicket with Rahane were however important in the context of the Indian innings.

A whirlwind partnership of 123 in 23.5 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (60*) for the fifth wicket only added insult to injury for Bangladesh.

The match might be over inside three days if India declare overnight.

For Agarwal, his voracious appetite for runs, carefully cultivated through solid performances at the domestic and India 'A' level, is paying dividends.

Exactly one year ago, Agarwal was in the fringe as lost out to the prodigious talent of Prithvi Shaw, who was given preference and a headstart at the international arena.

Destiny, however, had other plans as Shaw got injured and also lost a bit of focus. That was the opening Agarwal was looking for and he is showing with each innings that he is not going anywhere too soon.

Having scored those tough runs Down Under, Agarwal has now earned the right to consolidate his place with some heavy duty scoring. And he is doing that exactly.

It did help that Bangladesh got their bowling combination awfully wrong.

On a pitch, where someone with express pace and variation was needed, the visitors fielded two specialist spinners in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam (0/120 in 28 overs) and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraj (1/115 in 27 overs).

The spin duo was like lambs for slaughter as Agarwal went after them with all his might.

All the eight sixes that he hit came off the two spinners. This apart, he also hit 28 boundaries during his career-best international score.

The coveted double hundred came by lofting Miraj over long-on while the stand-out six was an inside out over extra cover off Taijul. Then there was one down the ground and a couple over long-off.

The spinners were either bowling too short or too full outside the off-stump. At one stage, Miraj, a former Bangladesh U-19 captain, completely lost confidence as he started coming round the wicket.

The negative field placement for an off-spinner -- a deep point for saving a cut shot and deep square leg for saving a pull-shot -- was a reflection of Bangladesh's approach.

Abu Jayed (4/108 in 25 overs) was the only bowler, who showed some heart getting the wickets of Pujara, Kohli and Rahane but his new ball Ebadot Hossain (1/115 in 31 overs) neither had pace nor the variation to trouble the Indian batsmen.

They attacked him at will and defended when they found it necessary.

The lack of pace also became a factor and the pitch on which Indian pacers looked menacing, Bangladesh's medium pacers merely went through the motions.

Each boundary left their shoulders dropping further and by the time Agarwal was out trying to hit his ninth six, the visitors had resigned to the fate that the remainder of this Test match will now be a mere formality.

