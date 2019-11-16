India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 3: Bangladesh Four Down, India on Top

Out! Mohammad Mithun is gone for eighteen runs and it's a procession out there now. Shami digs a ball in short and Mithun tries to pull it away, but it rose too rapidly and hits the top end of his bat, with the ball looping away to Mayank Agarwal for a catch at square-leg. Bangladesh have lost four wickets now, and the score reads 44/4.
10:45 (IST)
The dangerous Mominul is dismissed! It was a big appeal from Shami for lbw, but the umpire shook his head. Shami's conviction makes him walk up to his skipper asking him to go for the review. This looked really close on first viewing, and sure enough, the ball is seen crashing into the stumps. Bangladesh are in all kinds of trouble at 38/3.
10:11 (IST)
Ishant strikes! The ball pitched outside off and came back in sharply, Shadman didn't do a lot wrong. He got his bat down late, however, and the ball sneaks in to hit the top of middle stump. Bangladesh are in all sorts of trouble here. 16/2 after seven overs.
09:59 (IST)
And gone! Umesh Yadav has done the trick with an in-swinger, a delivery that has been looking threatening the entire morning! Imrul Kayes is dismissed for six as Kayes tries to play the ball but completely misses the line, with the ball crashing into the stumps. Bangladesh are 10/1.
12:28 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja is spinning the ball like a top since being brought into the attack. The Bangladesh batsmen have managed to play him well so far, but will need to keep doing it on a consistent basis, throughout the innings. At the end of 26 overs, the score is 71/4.
12:19 (IST)
Shami is through the first over of the day after lunch, and Bangladesh are now 63/4. They require a calm and composed innings from one of the two batsmen at the crease right now to stand any chance of remaining in the game.
11:35 (IST)
And that's Lunch on Day 3 of the the first Test between India and Bangladesh, and the visitors are 60/4. India produced a dominant display of fast bowling in the first session, and currently hold all the card in the Test match. How much longer can Bangladesh really hold out? We'll be back with you in the second session to find out.
11:26 (IST)
On Ishant Sharma's transformation.
The transformation of Ishant from an unlucky seamer to a fuller-length swing bowler has been a joy to behold. Ishant deserves so much credit for reinventing himself so completely..#INDvBAN
Dropped! Rohit Sharma drops the catch of Mushfiqur Rahim at slip off the bowling of Shami, and Bangladesh have got a reprieve here. It would have been five wickets down, and Mushfiqur carries on. It's 48/4.
It's been a hard first hour for Bangladesh, who have struggled to get going in the face of some excellent fast bowling by India. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have been given an extended spell, and the score now reads 28/2.
Bangladesh need a big performance from here.
While Ishant Sharma has pitched the ball up, the length has been on the shorter side from Umesh Yadav, who is cranking up the pace early this morning in Indore. He also has three slips waiting in the flanks to capitalize on any edges. Bangladesh are 9/0.
09:46 (IST)
Ishant is through his second over of the day, and this time he gets the ball to leave the batsman. He's also consciously trying to not step on the danger area on the pitch, after having been warned by umpire Erasmus earlier. Banngladesh are 8/0.
09:38 (IST)
And the action has started on Day 3! Shadman and Kayes have succesfully negotiated the first over from Ishant, which saw quite a bit of movement for the lanky Indian seamer. There was quite a lot of in-swing for Ishant. The pitch is still really good to bat on, however, and the Bangladeshi openers need to be confident in their approach.
09:26 (IST)
Interesting development here from the ground - India have decided to declare right before before the first ball of the day was bowled on 493/6, which means Bangladesh will start the second innings. India are clearly confident of taking a few wickets this morning, and will hope for a bowling performance similiar to the one in the first innings.
09:16 (IST)
Hello and welcome to live updates from the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore. It has been a dominant performance from India over the first two days, and they will be looking to continue the same way against an underwhelming Bangladesh side. We bring you all the updates as the action on the ground transpires, so let's get started!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test Match at Indore, Day 3: Bangladesh Four Down, India on Top
LIVE
BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019
Bangladesh
150
(58.3) RR 2.56
India
493/6
(114.0) RR 4.32
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
On Ishant Sharma's transformation.
Bangladesh need a big performance from here.
