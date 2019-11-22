Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 1: Teams Gear Up for Historic Day-Night Match

Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 11:41 (IST)

    All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.

11:53 (IST)

India went through fielding drills as well, with Rohit Sharma even picking up a minor knock on his hand while catching at slips. On the eve of the historic occasion, Kohli was asked what challenges the team faced while training. "Batting is something we were focusing a lot. As batsmen you think of cutting down those errors when you are playing with a different-coloured ball. We were looking to solidify our technique. We are fine with that. But what surprised me were fielding sessions," said the captain.

11:45 (IST)

Ahead of their first Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday that fielding with the SG pink ball is a very challenging task. India had a full training session under lights on Wednesday evening where Kohli was seen batting for a long while at the nets during the twilight period, which is said to be the toughest phase for the batters in a pink ball Test.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Latest Updates: India went through fielding drills as well, with Rohit Sharma even picking up a minor knock on his hand while catching at slips. On the eve of the historic occasion, Kohli was asked what challenges the team faced while training. "Batting is something we were focusing a lot. As batsmen you think of cutting down those errors when you are playing with a different-coloured ball. We were looking to solidify our technique. We are fine with that. But what surprised me were fielding sessions," said the captain.

PREVIEW: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will tale on Bangladesh in their maiden Day-Night Test beginning in Kolkata on Friday (November 22).

So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.

Amid all the hype of the historic first-ever pink ball Test for either side, there’s also the sub-plot of India bracing for a 12th successive home series victory.

The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball.

The pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wrapped up the Indore Test inside three days with an innings and 130 runs victory – the 10th innings win for India.

The pace attack along with the blazing form of the new-found opening duo – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – has been the story of the season in Indian cricket.

The pacers took 14 wickets in Indore and none of them look like they would need the additional movement or help from the pink ball to wreak havoc at the Eden Gardens.

Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory.

While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time.

Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test.

Having been handed the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan's suspension for failure to report approaches from a suspicious individual, Mominul Haque is struggling to handle the pressure.

In such a scenario, the skipper may find some inspiration from his pacers, especially Abu Jayed, who impressed in the Indore Test.

