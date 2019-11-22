India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 1: Teams Gear Up for Historic Day-Night Match

All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.
11:41 (IST)
All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.
11:53 (IST)
India went through fielding drills as well, with Rohit Sharma even picking up a minor knock on his hand while catching at slips. On the eve of the historic occasion, Kohli was asked what challenges the team faced while training. "Batting is something we were focusing a lot. As batsmen you think of cutting down those errors when you are playing with a different-coloured ball. We were looking to solidify our technique. We are fine with that. But what surprised me were fielding sessions," said the captain.
11:45 (IST)
Ahead of their first Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday that fielding with the SG pink ball is a very challenging task. India had a full training session under lights on Wednesday evening where Kohli was seen batting for a long while at the nets during the twilight period, which is said to be the toughest phase for the batters in a pink ball Test.
11:41 (IST)
All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 1: Teams Gear Up for Historic Day-Night Match
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.
11:53 (IST)
India went through fielding drills as well, with Rohit Sharma even picking up a minor knock on his hand while catching at slips. On the eve of the historic occasion, Kohli was asked what challenges the team faced while training. "Batting is something we were focusing a lot. As batsmen you think of cutting down those errors when you are playing with a different-coloured ball. We were looking to solidify our technique. We are fine with that. But what surprised me were fielding sessions," said the captain.
11:45 (IST)
Ahead of their first Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here, India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday that fielding with the SG pink ball is a very challenging task. India had a full training session under lights on Wednesday evening where Kohli was seen batting for a long while at the nets during the twilight period, which is said to be the toughest phase for the batters in a pink ball Test.
11:41 (IST)
All roads lead to Eden Gardens! People in Kolkata have already started to throng the iconic stadium for the historic match, which isn't too far away now. After days of build up, the day is finally here. Day-night Test is a reality in India. How will the pink ball behave? How will the dew factor play a part? Can the batsmen cope up with the swing? Will spinners have a role? All these questions will find some answers in the next few days. Let's hope for a good game. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the series, and will be looking to add another 60 points to their World Test Championship lead.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings