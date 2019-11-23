Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 2: India Look to Extend Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 23, 2019, 12:48 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh (TEST)

STUMPS

BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

Bangladesh
Ist INN

106

(30.3) RR 3.47

Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
v/s
India lead by 68 runs
India India Captain
India
Ist INN

174/3

(46.0) RR 3.78

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

12:48 (IST)

We are just minutes away from the first ball of the day being bowled. India will resume on a lead of 68 runs, with Virat Kohli batting on 59 and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 23.

12:43 (IST)

Another milestone on Day 1 - Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 runs in Test cricket. He reached the landmark when he took a single off Taijul Islam in the 27th over of the first innings. He is the 6th captain after Clive Llyod, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Graeme Smith to achieve the milestone.

12:35 (IST)

News has also come in this morning that Rishabh Pant has left the Indian team squad to feature for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in addition to Shubman Gill. This might actually be a good move for the duo and should not be seen with a negative tint, as it gives them all the match-practice they can get before India's next T20 series begins.

12:23 (IST)

He continued, "At the end of the day, we really got to understand that we are playing against a really good Indian side. Their the bowling attack is probably the leading bowling attack in the world. It's easy to point fingers at technical frailties. But we're play against a really good bowling attack. They are top of the game at the moment." Can Bangladesh turn it around on Day 2?

12:15 (IST)

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo, speaking after the end of day's play said that he was in favour of the D/N Test, but only occasionally - "1 o'clock in the afternoon doesn't quite feel the same. It's already passed my bedtime. Normally I'm in bed at this time. So it's different. And it's something that you can do on the odd occasion. The excitement is there. It's fantastic but only occasionally."

11:58 (IST)

He continued, "Yes it feels sad sometimes (not being a part of the limited overs sides). But I've reached a stage in life I've stopped worrying about those things. I'm now 31 and if I start worrying about in which format I'm in then I cannot perform."

11:53 (IST)

Ishant Sharma's five-wicket haul was the highlight of the day, and here's what he had to say about having to find the right length on the Eden pitch - "It was a lot of different from red ball. Initially, we bowled the right length but did not get any swing. Then we realised at what length we have to hit and we discussed among ourselves and found out the right length to bowl with the pink ball."

11:47 (IST)

Hello and welcome to live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh from Kolkata, as India look to extend a 68-run lead. They dominated across all fronts on Day 1, and would hope to continue the good work on Day 2. Stay with us for all the action straight from the ground!

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 2: India Look to Extend Lead

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Latest Updates: We are just minutes away from the first ball of the day being bowled. India will resume on a lead of 68 runs, with Virat Kohli batting on 59 and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 23.

DAY 1 REPORT: Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball neither side were acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day/Night Test at Kolkata on Friday (November 22).

First the Ishant Sharma-led Indian pace unit terrorised the visitors, bundling them out for 106 in just under 31 overs before twilight set in.

With two of their batsmen concussed, the Bangladesh attack then found itself at the receiving end of a masterclass from Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 93 balls, as India reached 174 for three at stumps on the opening day.

Cheteshwar Pujara, with two pink ball hundreds under his belt in first-class cricket, scored a 55 as India took a 68-run lead.

The city turned pink, the crowd responded to the brainchild of its favourite son Sourav Ganguly, who arranged a first-of-its-kind match in less than a month's time.

However, the gulf in standards along with the singular lack of intent from the visitors took some sheen away from the game.

Earlier, Ishant grabbed his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil after a good 12 years, finishing with 5 for 22 in 12 overs after a brave decision by opposition captain Mominul Haque to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch.

Umesh Yadav hurried the Bangladeshi batsmen for pace with 3 for 29 in 7 overs while Mohammed Shami was deadly bowling the cutters wide off the crease with figures of 2 for 36 in 10.3 overs.

He also bowled two sharp bouncers, leaving Liton Das (24) and Nayeem Hasan (19) concussed.

Bangladesh lasted just 30.3 overs in their first innings with specialist spinners Ravindra Jadeja bowling a solitary over and Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't even required to roll his arms over.

Such was their plight that for the first time in the subcontinent, batsmen Nos 3, 4 and 5 (skipper Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, and senior-most player Mushfiqur Rahim) were all dismissed for a duck.

Pushed into the unknown territory without any practice back home, Bangladesh opening duo of Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes survived some anxious moments in the first six overs before Ishant Sharma trapped the latter.

Umesh then triggered the collapse in his second spell with two wickets in three balls, first being skipper Mominul who was dismissed by a beautiful diving one-handed catch by Rohit Sharma.

Next was Mohammed Mithun beating him by pace as it sharply cut in with the batsmen playing on to his stumps.

Despite the catching scepticism surrounding the pink ball, Saha looked a class act behind the stump as usual as the ball was swinging a lot after moving the batsman.

His low catch of Mahmadullah, outstretched and dragged across Virat Kohli at the first slip, was the highlight of his keeping as he also completed a milestone of 100 dismissals in longest format.

While Bangladesh captain Mominul had a point when he spoke about lack of preparation but when Kohli with barely one and a half net session hit those elegant boundaries under light, one knew why a solid basic technique made such a difference.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who was not supposed to play this game, came in as a concussion substitute for Nayeem Hasan, was driven down the ground as if it was net session.

Pujara on the other hand also looked solid after quick departure from Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, adding 94 runs for the third wicket with his captain.

2nd test

