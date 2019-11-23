India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 2: India Look to Extend Lead

We are just minutes away from the first ball of the day being bowled. India will resume on a lead of 68 runs, with Virat Kohli batting on 59 and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 23.
12:43 (IST)
Another milestone on Day 1 - Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 runs in Test cricket. He reached the landmark when he took a single off Taijul Islam in the 27th over of the first innings. He is the 6th captain after Clive Llyod, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Graeme Smith to achieve the milestone.
12:35 (IST)
News has also come in this morning that Rishabh Pant has left the Indian team squad to feature for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in addition to Shubman Gill. This might actually be a good move for the duo and should not be seen with a negative tint, as it gives them all the match-practice they can get before India's next T20 series begins.
12:23 (IST)
He continued, "At the end of the day, we really got to understand that we are playing against a really good Indian side. Their the bowling attack is probably the leading bowling attack in the world. It's easy to point fingers at technical frailties. But we're play against a really good bowling attack. They are top of the game at the moment." Can Bangladesh turn it around on Day 2?
12:15 (IST)
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo, speaking after the end of day's play said that he was in favour of the D/N Test, but only occasionally - "1 o'clock in the afternoon doesn't quite feel the same. It's already passed my bedtime. Normally I'm in bed at this time. So it's different. And it's something that you can do on the odd occasion. The excitement is there. It's fantastic but only occasionally."
11:58 (IST)
He continued, "Yes it feels sad sometimes (not being a part of the limited overs sides). But I've reached a stage in life I've stopped worrying about those things. I'm now 31 and if I start worrying about in which format I'm in then I cannot perform."
11:53 (IST)
Ishant Sharma's five-wicket haul was the highlight of the day, and here's what he had to say about having to find the right length on the Eden pitch - "It was a lot of different from red ball. Initially, we bowled the right length but did not get any swing. Then we realised at what length we have to hit and we discussed among ourselves and found out the right length to bowl with the pink ball."
11:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh from Kolkata, as India look to extend a 68-run lead. They dominated across all fronts on Day 1, and would hope to continue the good work on Day 2. Stay with us for all the action straight from the ground!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 2: India Look to Extend Lead
India vs Bangladesh (TEST)
STUMPS
BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019
Bangladesh
106
(30.3) RR 3.47
India
174/3
(46.0) RR 3.78
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
