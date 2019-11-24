India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 3: Umesh Removes Ebadot, India Need Three Wickets

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Latest Updates:Mushfiqur is keeping his end going and picks up three runs of the Ishant over including a single of the last ball. Meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle are having an interesting conversation about the Pink Ball and how it affects the game in commentary. India still ahead by 78 runs.

REVIEW DAY TWO: A ton from skipper Virat Kohli and another inspired bowling spell from Ishant Sharma saw India ended the second day of the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata on the brink of a victory and series whitewash. Kohli scored 136 as India declared at 347-9 before Ishant took four wickets to leave Bangladesh reeling at 152-6 at stumps on Day 2 on Saturday (November 23).

Bangladesh trail India by 89 runs and will have to put in an inspired batting performance if they are to save the Test. India started off the second innings with an intimidating slip cordon of four slips and a gully. Ishant got the breakthrough on the fifth ball, trapping Shadman Islam before Bangladesh could open their account. He then returned and sent back Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque, who edged one behind without bothering the scorecard.

Umesh Yadav accounted for Mohammad Mithun after tea before Ishant got rid of Imrul Kayes to leave Bangladesh reeling. Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim then blunted India’s pace attack and managed to fight back nicely, putting together a fifty-run stand that ended only when the former retired hurt due to a tweaked hamstring. Mehidy Hasan (15) and Taijul Islam (22) got starts but were removed by Ishant and Umesh, respectively.

For his part, Mushfiqur was close to being out thrice – twice he was given out LBW before successfully reviewing it and once he survived a run-out attempt. Earlier, resuming at 59, skipper Kohli looked at his sublime best as he brought up his 27th Test century. While Kohli pushed Taijul Islam for a double in the square leg region to bring up his hundred, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (51) too looked in good touch, striking his fourth successive half-century.

Rahane was done in by some extra bounce as he top-edged a Taijul delivery to be holed out at point. But Kohli, who had become the first Indian skipper to go past the 5000-run mark in the longest format, grew from strength to strength en route to his 70th International hundred. Kohli hit top gear after his hundred, smashing Bangladeshi pacer Abu Jayed for four successive boundaries. His knock, which had 18 boundaries, ended when Taijul threw himself to his right to pluck a catch out of thin air.

With this century, Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting's record of most hundreds -- 41 -- as captain in International cricket. Kohli had come to the crease under lights with India in a tricky 43/2 inside 13 overs on a day when the Indian openers had a rare failure. India eventually declared their innings at 347-9 just as Bangladesh’s pacers were beginning to see some movement with the pink ball to take a healthy lead of 241 runs.