India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 3: Umesh Removes Ebadot, India Need Three Wickets

Four! Umesh Yadav's bounced Rahim and after missing out on the delivery before he's made no mistake this time. Pulls it away to fine leg promptly.
13:09 (IST)
OUT! Ebadot Hossain can't fend of the Umesh bouncer and it's a simple catch to Virat Kohli in the slips. That's the seventh wicket down for Bangladesh.
12:52 (IST)
We're almost ready for Day 3 of the Pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens. India need four wickets and Bangladesh need to bat and bat and bat to save face. How long can they keep India out?
11:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. India just needs four wickets to win the match, and hence the series. It's been a clinical performance by them till now and fast bowlers have been exceptional. This would be India's seventh successive win, a record for them in Test.
Four! Umesh Yadav's bounced Rahim and after missing out on the delivery before he's made no mistake this time. Pulls it away to fine leg promptly.
13:20 (IST)
Mushfiqur is keeping his end going and picks up three runs of the Ishant over including a single of the last ball. Meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle are having an interesting conversation about the Pink Ball and how it affects the game in commentary. India still ahead by 78 runs.
13:13 (IST)
Al-Amin's cops a blow to the head, the back of the helmet from Umesh Yadav, and Bangladesh collect four runs. The doctors had a look at Al-Amin and he seems fine for now at least.
13:09 (IST)
OUT! Ebadot Hossain can't fend of the Umesh bouncer and it's a simple catch to Virat Kohli in the slips. That's the seventh wicket down for Bangladesh.
13:08 (IST)
Maiden over from Ishant Sharma at the other end to Mushfiqur Rahim, who did step out and look for the big hit midway through the over. Bangladesh are 152/6 and 89 runs behind India.
13:02 (IST)
Ebadot Hossain just about survives those three deliveries from Umesh. Will Mahmudullah come out to bat today, Bangladesh will hope he can throw his bat around a bit at least.
13:00 (IST)
Umesh Yadav will continue his over from last evening on the third day now and bowl three more deliveries as the packed Eden crowd cheers him on. Like Harsha Bhogle says we don't know how long this will last but this is a good sight!
12:52 (IST)
We're almost ready for Day 3 of the Pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens. India need four wickets and Bangladesh need to bat and bat and bat to save face. How long can they keep India out?
12:46 (IST)
Bangladesh were shot out for 106 in their first innings in a sorry display of batting. Ganguly said they don't have key players. Bangladesh are without regular captain Shakib Al Hasan and experienced opener Tamim Iqbal. "They don't have 4-5 main players," he said. Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.
12:35 (IST)
"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said. Ganguly, who was the man behind India agreeing to play a pink ball test after initial resistance, said the success of the first day lay in the fact that 60,000 spectators watched the action. "So many watched the match that is most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."
12:25 (IST)
Asked how the Indian captain aced the pink ball challenge, Ganguly said: "He is a run machine." On the visibility, he said: "It's actually easier than the red ball." Ganguly thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
12:09 (IST)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is easier than its traditional red avatar. Visibility of the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight period has been a talking point ahead of the country's first Day-Night Test. Kohli, who slammed his 27th Test ton on Day 2 and was dismissed for 136, batted throughout the "twilight zone" on the first day without facing any difficulty although against a weak Bangladesh bowling attack.
12:00 (IST)
Having faced both Kookaburra (Duleep Trophy) and SG pink balls, Pujara said the latter swings a bit more and also gives assistance to the spinners. "This ball is travelling fast from the bat like Kookaburra but SG swings a little bit more. Again there's not much assistance for spinners with Kookaburra but we saw both Ashwin and Taijul spinning the ball here. There's little assistance for spinners but it still not as much as the red ball."
11:49 (IST)
"That (twilight) was the right time to bowl. The ball was swinging and we thought we can pick up early wickets. That was the right time and the dew wasn't there. Dew started after tea time." Pujara said the ideal time to bat with the pink ball is at the start of the innings and late into the final session. "It's a mix of both. Once dew comes in it again becomes easier. It's the first couple of hours and maybe the last hour," Pujara said.
11:40 (IST)
"Batting under lights was difficult but when we start playing under lights, it's a bit more challenging. The first session is slightly easier to bat when there are no lights. But when the lights come into play, the ball starts swinging a bit more. It's the most testing times of the day. It's easy to sight the ball under sunlight," Pujara said after the second day's proceedings. India declared their first innings at 347 for nine and then took quick four wickets before Bangladesh fought back with Mushfiqur Rahim's 59 not out.
11:31 (IST)
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh here. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with the pink ball at the domestic level, became the first Indian to score a fifty in a Day/Night Test but failed to convert his 55 into a bigger score on Friday.
11:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. India just needs four wickets to win the match, and hence the series. It's been a clinical performance by them till now and fast bowlers have been exceptional. This would be India's seventh successive win, a record for them in Test.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Kolkata, Day 3: Umesh Removes Ebadot, India Need Three Wickets
India vs Bangladesh (TEST)
LIVE
BAN vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019
Bangladesh
106
(30.3) RR 3.47
India
347/9
(89.4) RR 3.86
