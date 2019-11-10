Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

3rd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Nagpur VG

10 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Nagpur: Stage Set For Series Decider

Cricketnext Staff | November 10, 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

18:00 (IST)

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that his side stands a chance to upset India in the third T20I if they can target the hosts' inexperienced bowling attack effectively. "It's no secret that they got reasonably an inexperienced bowling attack. If we bat well, stick to our strategies we can put their bowling attack under pressure," he said.

17:49 (IST)

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this venue and thus it would be interesting to see what India would do in case they win the toss, given their preference for chasing down targets.

17:39 (IST)

The Indian team management might also be tempted to bring in Shardul Thakur for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has produced returns of 1/37 and 0/44 in the series so far. Another thing which the hosts would want to improve in the decider will be improvement in the fielding department. The Indian team was sloppy in the field in Rajkot and that's one area where they would desperately want to make amends.

17:29 (IST)

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah will be hoping for a better performance from his batsmen so that the bowlers, particularly the spinners, can take advantage which would be on offer. On the other hand, Rohit will hope for an improved performance from his pacers who have not been able to make much of an impact so far in the two matches.

17:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Cricketnext's Live Blog ahead of the third T20I between India and Bangladesh! It promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams can afford nothing less than a win tonight to clinch the T20I series. We'll be bringing you all the buildup leading up to the first ball and through the match, so let's get started!

Follow all the live updates from the 3rd and final T20I between India and Bangladesh at Nagpur through Cricketnext's Live Blog.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
