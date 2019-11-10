India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Nagpur: Stage Set For Series Decider

LIVE UPDATES: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that his side stands a chance to upset India in the third T20I if they can target the hosts' inexperienced bowling attack effectively. "It's no secret that they got reasonably an inexperienced bowling attack. If we bat well, stick to our strategies we can put their bowling attack under pressure," he said.

Follow all the live updates from the 3rd and final T20I between India and Bangladesh at Nagpur through Cricketnext's Live Blog.

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, India and Bangladesh will face off in the series-deciding third T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday (November 9).

Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over a young Indian side in New Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

The visitors began well in the early part of the second T20I in Rajkot as they raced to 59/0 from seven overs after being put in to bat.

However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total that he hosts chased down the total with ease.

Another good showing from stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma as well as valuable contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer ensured they chased down the required runs with eight wickets in hand.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah will be hoping for a better performance from his batsmen so that the bowlers, particularly the spinners, can take advantage which would be on offer.

On the other hand, Rohit will hope for an improved performance from his pacers who have not been able to make much of an impact so far in the two matches.

The Indian team management might also be tempted to bring in Shardul Thakur for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has produced returns of 1/37 and 0/44 in the series so far.

Another thing which the hosts would want to improve in the decider will be improvement in the fielding department.

The Indian team was sloppy in the field in Rajkot and that's one area where they would desperately want to make amends.

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this venue and thus it would be interesting to see what India would do in case they win the toss, given their preference for chasing down targets.