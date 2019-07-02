India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: India Look to Seal Semis Spot

It's the big one between India and Bangladesh at Birmingham. While India would look to seal their semis spot, Bangladesh would be hoping to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Hello and welcome to the blockbuster clash between these two teams.
12:22 (IST)
13:00 (IST)
"I felt he had a decent innings, played a couple of good shots and a partnership going. So yes we are going to persist with Rishabh. "He's been on the sidelines for sometime. It's not like he has just joined. He's spent two weeks with us, he's a player who has done really well at international level especially in Tests. ODI format is slightly newer to him, the team management and senior players are trying to help him with various mindsets and roles that come with the middle order job, and importance of right-left combination. As also, marrying that thought process with the ability that he possesses. So he can straightaway put pressure on the spinners and it can help the team in a big way."
12:51 (IST)
Bangar explained that Rishabh Pant was drafted in to the XI to add a left-handed option in the middle order, and said they will stick with him for the upcoming games. "The team management has been feeling the absence of a left hander after Shikhar was injured. It was a ploy to use right-left combination in the middle overs to upset the bowling plans a bit. Because of that Adil Rashid couldn't bowl the number of overs he'd have usually bowled," Bangar explained.
12:44 (IST)
"I don't think (there was lack of intent), because if you look at the way they bowled towards the end, they used the dimensions really well and created difficult angles for our batters to hit. In those large boundaries and with the type of balls they were bowling - slower bouncers, a lot of into the wicket deliveries, slower balls, I just felt maybe last one or two overs, the difference between runs required and balls left were a bit too much. Had we tried bigger shots earlier, we might have ended a few runs short. It also helps the net run-rate a bit with the extra runs," the Indian assistant coach added.
12:36 (IST)
"If you see the earlier games, against South Africa he stitched together a partnership of 70 with Rohit Sharma. After that what was required of him against Australia he did that. In Manchester, on a difficult track (against West Indies) he got a vital 58 for us. Here also he was striking the ball really well. I'm surprised that this question continues to come up every now and then. He's doing the job for the team and overall we're very happy with the intent he's batting with.
12:28 (IST)
India batting coach Sanjay Bangar defended MS Dhoni's approach in the chase against England in Birmingham, saying he's happy with Dhoni's intent and form through the tournament. "Except for one odd innings, he has done the role always. Five out of seven games (this World Cup) he has done the job for the team," he said ahead of India's match against Bangladesh.
12:22 (IST)
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham
13:00 (IST)
12:51 (IST)
12:44 (IST)
12:36 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:22 (IST)
